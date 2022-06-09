Did Johnny Depp endorse CBD Gummies?

The courtroom drama finally ended for Johnny Depp when he won the case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the never-ending rumors going around on the internet with courtroom images using Johnny’s name is here to stay.

This time, a sponsored Facebook Advertisement caught our eye, which showed Johnny enjoying a stash of CBD gummies inside the courtroom. So did Johnny really consume or endorse these CBD gummies?

Johnny Depp brings Gummy Bears to courtroom (image via Twitter)

The paid Facebook advertisement also showed a clipping from a leading publication where they have stated how Johnny endorsed the CBD gummies. The title of the news piece reads:

“Big Pharma Outraged Over Johnny Depp‘s Latest Business Venture – After He Won The Defamation Trial!”

This article also endorsed CBD gummies under many brand names like Clinical, Condor, Eagle Hemp, Green Otter, Liberty, Oros, and Smilz. So, while the colorful candy caught a lot of attention, was Johnny really snacking on the CBD Gummies, or is it just a hoax?

Johnny Depp & his stash of gummies: CBD or regular gummies?

Johnny Depp being wrongly called out for consuming CBD gummies (image via Twitter)

The past few days have seen a lot of rumours and fake news surrounding the actor make their way online. The aforementioned Facebook advertisement is the newest rage among netizens. While many pictures of Johnny eating something that looks like gummies are being circulated, the news article being shared on Facebook is not based in reality at all. Johnny was not promoting any CBD gummy during the trial.

The truth is that Johnny was just enjoying his gummy bears. While many might find that to be amusing, the actual images show how Johnny stacked his gummy bears in a pyramid and snacked on them occasionally.

However, that is not proof of them being CBD Gummies, or Johnny endorsing them. In fact, one user shared a video showing how Johnny's team arranged the little snack for him before he arrived in the courtroom. The text in the video reads:

"Johnny's team really loves their client. They surprised him this morning with gummy bears and jelly beans. "

Ashley Nicole Depp ♡ @AshBaby07

before he came into court. Johnny didNt

bring them. They truly love Their client. @GellertDepp His team actually surprised him w. thembefore he came into court. Johnny didNtbring them. They truly love Their client. @GellertDepp His team actually surprised him w. thembefore he came into court. Johnny didNtbring them. They truly love Their client.❤️ https://t.co/OuOLek7vIz

CBD gummy brands often use fake reviews and images from Google to fake sponsored posts in a way that they look legitimate to lure potential customers. Johnny is not the first one whose pictures have been misused. Many other online personalities and celebrities have had their pictures, videos and names involuntarily misused by CBD brands for their advertisements, which usually imply that the celebrity is a fan of the brand. For example, Oprah Winfrey's name was attached to the weight-loss gummy brand, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

For Johnny, the past few months have stirred up a lot of rumours around his professional and personal life. A YouTube video recently went viral with the cover image showing Johnny singing a song. The video was titled Johnny Depp-Hallelujah.

While it was being publicized as a song sung by the Pirates of the Carrabean actor, it proved to be fake news.

Another video from the courtroom was shared where Johnny Depp joked about having Tourette's syndrome. A lot of buzz was created by spreading rumours and speculations regarding the actor's condition, but they were all fake.

Vincent is Waiting @VincentVanTea

These objections are ridiculous.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Fun fact!: ”Johnny Depp's parents thought he had Tourette's because he was a withdrawn kid who made weird noises and exhibited strange behaviors”These objections are ridiculous. Fun fact!: ”Johnny Depp's parents thought he had Tourette's because he was a withdrawn kid who made weird noises and exhibited strange behaviors”These objections are ridiculous. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/iYvMHAK9a4

To conclude, the fake videos and news clippings showcasing Johnny promoting and consuming the CBD gummies is fake. In fact, they are just regular gummy bears, which are sweet fruit-flavoured candies made out of gelatin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far