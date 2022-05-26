Fact Check: Does Johnny Depp have Tourette's? Actor fires back at Amber Heard's lawyer 

Johnny Depp took to the stand on Wednesday, May 25, for his rebuttal argument in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. The actor reiterated that he was never physically or s*xually abusive towards Heard. He also joked about having Tourette’s. Since then, netizens have been wondering whether the actor has been diagnosed for the same in reality.

During his rebuttal, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke the restraining order against him, as obtained by Amber Heard on May 27, 2016. He stated that it “changed everything” in his life. However, Heard’s attorneys asked the judge how Depp's remark was relevant. Depp replied sarcastically to the same,

“Oh. It didn’t change everything?”

Hearing Depp’s tone, Judge Penney Azcarate asked him to wait.

“Sir, if you could wait for the objection, please.”

Johnny Depp apologized and went on to explain his response.

“I’m sorry. Tourette’s.”

Does Johnny Depp have Tourette’s? Syndrome explained

The 58-year-old has not been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, to public knowledge at least. It appears that the actor was joking about having the condition. However, the actor has previously admitted to having certain symptoms of Tourette's.

According to The Los Angeles Times reported, Depp had once said:

“I made odd noises as a child. Just did weird things, like turn off light switches twice. I think my parents thought I had Tourette’s syndrome.”

He had also shared that certain traits related to the condition still lingered.

“I always have this fear if I’m in the theatre that I’ll suddenly stand up and scream or run up on stage. Or if I’m walking down the street with a pal. "My God, that pole back there, we have to go back and walk around it." I think it’s normal. Isn’t it?”

Vincent Is reporting JD vs AH @VincentVanTea

These objections are ridiculous.

Fun fact!: "Johnny Depp's parents thought he had Tourette's because he was a withdrawn kid who made weird noises and exhibited strange behaviors"

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder which is characterized by sudden and repetitive movements that are often unwanted. Vocal sounds called tics are also part of the disorder. There is no absolute cure for Tourette’s, and those diagnosed have to learn to manage the symptoms.

The first symptoms of the disorder may occur between 5 and 10 years. The condition is generally observed in the head and neck area, but it may also affect the muscles of the trunk, arms and legs. More complex tics can also develop alongside motor tics and vocal tics.

In certain cases, those who develop Tourette’s at a younger age can manage the symptoms by the time they are in their early 20s. However, the condition can also lead to adverse chronic effects that can last till adulthood.

Tourette’s is not degenerative. Those who have the disorder usually have a normal life expectancy.

Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over a December 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. She accused him of domestic violence during her testimony at the trial, but Depp has consistently denied her accusations.

