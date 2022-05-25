WATCH:Johnny Depp falls asleep in court while listening to Amber Heard's lawyer

As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial continues in Fairfax, Virginia, a video of the latter dozing off in court has taken over social media.

During a lengthy court reading, the Pirates of the Caribbean star leaned against his hand, which appeared to drop a few times as he nodded away.

Following a lengthy reading, the judge urged Amber Heard's team to end the same. This prompted a laugh from Johnny Depp, who looked up from his chair as the court was let out for the day.

Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In it, the actress described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp's attorneys claimed that he was defamed despite not being mentioned in the article.

Depp has since denied ever striking Amber Heard. He has also testified that she was the abuser in their tumultuous relationship. Amber Heard has also testified that she was physically abused several times by Depp.

An update on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

On Tuesday, Walter Hamada, the president of DC-based film productions at Warner Bros., testified for Depp during his rebuttal case. He detailed that Heard's Aquaman 2 contract was not renegotiated following Depp's statements in court.

He stated that her role was reduced as the story was built around the male characters. He added that the production was doubtful about Heard being the right fit due to a lack of chemistry.

Dr. David A. Kulber, a surgeon from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, was also called in Depp's rebuttal case. He testified that when he operated on the actor on March 20, 2015, he had a "fracture in his finger and soft tissue loss, so I reconstructed his finger." He added that Depp could not move his third and fourth fingers as,

"It's a more bulkier splint right after the surgery. So ... it gets in the way ... He could attempt to grab someone. But I don't know how successful he would be."

Emily @EMMYG214 I have to say Johnny Depp's team ending his testimony with the audio of Amber saying "...tell them, I, Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim of domestic violence...and see how many people believe or side with you," was probably one of the most powerful moments thus far I have to say Johnny Depp's team ending his testimony with the audio of Amber saying "...tell them, I, Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim of domestic violence...and see how many people believe or side with you," was probably one of the most powerful moments thus far

Devoted Johnny Depp fans waited for hours outside the court in Fairfax on Tuesday. Most of them held signboards that read "Justice For Johnny."

Many hoped to get their hands on wristbands, which would allow them to enter the courtroom to view the case, which has acquired massive attention worldwide.

One fan was seen dressed up as human excrement, which is about Depp's claim that his ex-wife Heard had once left feces on their bed.

The trial is expected to conclude on Friday. Model Kate Moss is expected to testify today.

