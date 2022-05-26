Johnny Depp's 'fish market' text about Amber Heard read in court, leaves actress distraught

Johnny Depp returned to the stand at the Fairfax County Court on Wednesday as a rebuttal witness in his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

During the testimony, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn shared a screenshot of several disturbing texts Depp sent to his former agent after Heard filed a temporary restraining order against the actor following their 2016 separation.

"You can pull what you like, I've never said those words. There's not enough hubris in me to say anything like that," Depp says.

While Depp confirmed that he had sent text messages to UTA agent Christian Carino in the summer of 2016 in response to Heard’s “ugly” accusations against him, he also claimed that other violent texts may have been sent when someone else used his phone.

As the text messages were read out loud in court, the Aquaman actress appeared to be visibly distraught and upset.

A look into Johnny Depp’s controversial texts about Amber Heard

Johnny Depp compared Amber Heard to a "flappy fish market" in one of his texts (Image via Getty Images)

During Wednesday’s session of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, the former’s texts about Heard to his then-agent Christian Carino came to light. The actor allegedly wrote that Heard was looking for “global humiliation” and also made some inappropriate statements about the actress’ relationship with Elon Musk:

“She's begging for total global humiliation... She's gonna got it. But, she sucked Mollusk's crooked d**k and he gave her some s****y lawyers.”

Depp continued to rant while calling Heard a “gold digger” and comparing her to a “flappy fish market”:

“I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market.”

The actor also mentioned that he was happy about Heard’s decision to get involved in a legal fight and said he cannot wait to have her out of his life:

“I'm so f***ing happy she wants to go to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c** guzzler out of my life!!!”

Depp even called Heard a “50 cent stripper” and said he hoped Karma would take away the gift of life from her:

“I met a f***ing sublime little Russian here, which made me realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper. I wouldn't touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her.”

He continued:

“NOW, I will stop at nothing!!! Let's see if mollusk has a pair. Come see me face to face. I'll show him things he's never seen before.”

Shortly after the text was read aloud in court, Depp explained that he made the derogatory statements after being falsely accused of doing “ugly” things to Heard:

“When you are accused of horrific acts and thing you have not done, when actually it is some very ugly things that are going out there into the world about you, you get very irate and angry. You do wonder why this person is doing this to me.”

Earlier during the rebuttal testimony, Johnny Depp claimed that he had never assaulted anyone in his life:

“No human being is perfect, certainly not – none of us – but I have never, in my life, committed s*xual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out.”

Depp: No, never.

Depp's testimony concludes. The next witness called is Morgan Tremaine, the former TMZ employee.

Meyers: Mr. Depp did you ever abuse Miss Heard over the course of your relationship?

Depp: No, never.

Depp's testimony concludes. The next witness called is Morgan Tremaine, the former TMZ employee.

He also mentioned that Heard’s allegations were “ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false.”

Johnny Depp concluded his statement by saying that he was aware that the legal battle was not easy for anyone, but he still decided to “tell the truth” with the hope of speaking out about something he has “reluctantly” carried on his back for six years.

The defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began when the former sued Heard for $50 million after she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Depp’s legal team alleged that the article damaged the actor’s reputation and negatively affected his professional life. Heard countersued the Pirates of the Caribbean star, claiming that he abused her on multiple occasions.

