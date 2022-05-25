WATCH: Amber Heard smirks as Johnny Depp's witness Morgan Night claims actor 'cowered' before actress 

In the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, a new witness was brought in during the latter’s rebuttal case. Morgan Night, the former owner of Hicksville Trailer Palace, took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, to give his version of what happened on the night when Heard was allegedly assaulted as he continued to speak. In contrast, netizens noticed the actress supposedly smirking, leaving them enraged.

Hicksville Trailer Palace is a luxury trailer park in the Californian desert. The former owner appeared in the defamation trial as the couple stayed there with their friends in June 2013. Amber Heard alleged that her now ex-husband grabbed her, ripped her clothes, and trashed their trailer during a heated argument during their holiday.

Night stated that he remembers their stay entirely differently from what Heard mentioned during her testimony. Heard alleged that Depp was jealous of another woman touching her, which led to the alleged physical assault while the entire group was high on MDMA.

dreams @dreamsunwind966 Amber’s reaction to getting called out for being abusive by a witness, that saw her shouting at Johnny. #amberheardisapsychopath Amber’s reaction to getting called out for being abusive by a witness, that saw her shouting at Johnny. #amberheardisapsychopath https://t.co/7kMu9EAw1D

What did Morgan Night say about Amber Heard’s alleged assault?

While being questioned by Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, Night stated that the actor was “super excited” when he arrived at the site they had rented out entirely for themselves. He added that Amber Heard was “pretty quiet” and “didn’t have much to say.”

Speaking about Depp’s behavior in the trailer park, Night said that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was “super curious and nice.” He added that the star was interested in the innkeeper because she was a musician.

Night added that during one of the evenings, he was having a discussion with Depp about music when Heard “interjected” and “seemed a little annoyed” that Depp “wasn’t spending time with her.”

He added that later during the evening, Depp and Heard argued. Night said:

“I was speaking with Mr Depp, just one on one, talking about Hicksville and Miss Heard came over and she said,"Iwant to talk to you" and seemed really upset about something.”

Night added that Heard started yelling at him and that Night did not want to hear it as he had been in an emotionally abusive relationship in the past.

He testified that Depp was “kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid.” He added that Depp came up to him the next day and apologized for the night before.

At this point, Heard was seen taking notes. She also smirked as Night spoke about a damaged sconce in the couple’s trailer. He said:

“I observed there was a light sconce by the bathroom, in the bedroom had been broken off the wall and a couple pieces were on the floor.”

He added that there was no other damage done to the property and said he was “relieved” and “it was not a big deal.”

Night also testified that he never saw Depp assault anyone on the site.

Along with accusing her ex-husband of grabbing her and tearing her clothes off, Amber Heard also alleged that Depp performed a “cavity search” on her in search off his cocaine.

The defamation trial is expected to end this Friday. British model Kate Moss is expected to give her testimony today.

Edited by Sayati Das