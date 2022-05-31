Fact Check: Did Johnny Depp sing Hallelujah? Music video featuring actor's photos garners millions of views 

A YouTube video titled Johnny Depp: Hallelujah has gone viral on YouTube following the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Though the video was released on August 25, 2013, it has gained immense traction recently. Many wondered whether the 58-year-old actor actually sang the song.

The music video was uploaded by the YouTube channel ‘deppjohnny056’, who has amassed over 16.4k subscribers. The aforementioned song’s video has amassed over one million views. Though the song’s title consists of the actor’s name, Johnny Depp did not sing the song.

If one goes to the video’s comment section, the channel owner has written that the song was sung by Ethan Bortnick. The musician is a pianist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who hails from Pembroke Pines, Florida.

In 2010, Bortnick was listed in the Guinness World Records for “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Headline His Own Concert Tour,” when he was simply nine years old.

He has since gained immense popularity on social media and in Hollywood. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, Oprah Winfrey Network, Good Morning America, and has also helped raise money for charities alongside legendary singers like Elton John and Beyonce.

Does Johnny Depp have a musical background?

Prior to Johnny Depp being one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, he aspired to be a musician. He has been a passionate guitarist since his mother gave him the instrument when he was just 12 years old.

The star has revealed in the past that he uses music to distract himself from problems. He also revealed in an interview with People in 1994 that he used to “lock” himself up in the room and play his guitar.

Johnny Depp arrived in Los Angeles from Owensboro, Kentucky, to pursue a career in music. However, actor Nicolas Cage encouraged him to pursue acting.

Johnny Depp Fan @justjdepp seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness https://t.co/OY6G2RiuFi

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is still part of the band Hollywood Vampires, which he formed alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015. Speaking of Depp’s knack as a guitarist, Cooper spoke about his collaboration with musician Jeff Beck, musing:

“If you're playing with Jeff Beck, the greatest guitar player of all time, that does say something about your guitar playing."

carpe @salveogvm JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG https://t.co/ASbZ2yqee9

Jeff Beck is a popular British artist who rose to prominence during the 1960s. The guitarist has held six GRAMMYs and has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Johnny Depp recently made an unexpected appearance on stage with Jeff Beck to perform in Sheffield, England after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp joined Jeff Beck and sang three cover songs, leaving fans awestruck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far