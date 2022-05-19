Who is Bruce Witkin? Johnny Depp's friend and former band member opens up on actor's substance abuse

On Thursday, May 19, Johnny Depp's former long-term friend and bandmate Bruce Witkin was the first on the witness list to testify in the former's defamation trial against Amber Heard. Witkin spoke about the actor's drug abuse and his reported treatment by Dr. David Kipper and his nurses. Later, Bruce Witkin also disclosed Depp's "jealous streak."

Witkin noted that Heard had always been nice to Witkin. The former bandmate recalled an incident where he had witnessed the ex-couple in a heated argument. However, like Depp's former neighbour Joshua Drew, Witkin also admitted that he had never witnessed the actor being physically abusive towards Heard.

What is known about Bruce Witkin and his history with Johnny Depp?

Bruce Witkin is a well-established record producer and musician who has worked with multiple renowned artists like Paul McCartney, Marilyn Manson, Cher, Whitney Houston, and many more. As a musician, Witkin's journey started in the 1970s when he formed a band with Depp called The Kids. They reportedly started the musical group in Florida in 1978 before moving to Los Angeles. Later, Witkin and Depp were also in a new rock group titled Hollywood Vampires, which was formed by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry in 2012.

Currently, Bruce Witkin is associated with his own record label Unison Music, which he founded in 2007. The musician has also been credited with contributing to the music of many Johnny Depp's films including Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), The Rum Diary (2011), Into the Woods (2014) and Mortdecai (2015). Throughout these projects, Witkin has served in various roles ranging from being the vocal coach of Depp to the composer.

In 2007, Bruce Joseph Witkins won the IFS Award for his contribution to the Jimmy the Saint independent film. According to his profile in Unison music, Bruce also "served as Johnny Depp's Vocal Producer in Tim Burton's 'Sweeney Todd,' for which he received a Grammy nomination in 2008."

What did Bruce Witkin say about Johnny Depp in his testimony?

In his testimony from February, Witkin recalled an incident where he was called to Depp's residence by the actor's friend and collaborator, Stephen Deuters. As he recollected the event, Witkin said:

"There was just crazy arguing and stuff going on there. And for some reason he thought I could help ... What's crazy to me is that's the first time that's ever happened ... For some reason he wanted me to come."

Bruce Witkin also spoke about Johnny Depp's persona during relationships and said:

"He can definitely have a jealous streak in him."

In the testimony, Witkin further mentioned that he witnessed Depp's consumption of cociane for the first time in 2014. The record producer added that Depp had always avoided that specific narcotic since childhood. He said that the 58-year-old star had attempted to become sober multiple times but "didn't believe in a higher power." Later, Witkin also labeled Dr. David Kipper's treatment as a 'scam.'

Witkin and Depp have been friends for over 40 years. However, the former bandmate revealed that he has not been in contact with the Pirates of the Caribbean star since 2018, as Depp had alleged that Witkin "backstabbed" him in 2017. The reason behind their fallout is not clearly known.

