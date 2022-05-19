How many penthouses does Johnny Depp have? Amber Heard's witnesses Rocky Pennington and Josh Drew testify about alleged abuse

Following the recorded deposition against Johnny Depp by Amber Heard's former friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington, the pre-recorded testimony of her ex-husband Josh Drew from 2019 was played to the jury. Pennington and Drew were reportedly summoned by Heard on May 21, 2016, when police were called to Johnny Depp's Eastern Columbia Building penthouse over potential domestic violence.

On Wednesday, May 18, both Pennington and Drew testified about their recollection of the incident amongst other alleged rage fits of the 58-year-old actor back then. However, Drew also added that he never witnessed Depp physically assaulting Heard.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "Amber was damn near catatonic," Drew testifies, following an incident at the Eastern Columbia Building. He details the interaction with police officers who replied to the 911 calls. WATCH: "Amber was damn near catatonic," Drew testifies, following an incident at the Eastern Columbia Building. He details the interaction with police officers who replied to the 911 calls.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/8YZzq036rh

The former husband of Raquel Pennington, Joshua Drew, also mentioned the time he lived at Depp's penthouse (circa 2016).

What did Amber Heard's witnesses Joshua Drew and Rocky Pennington say about Johnny Depp?

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Drew testifies he was immediately concerned after seeing the writing on the counter. He says Pennington instructed him to go back to Penthouse 1 while she checked on Heard. Afterward, Drew testifies Heard had "pretty significant facial injuries." @LawCrimeNetwork Drew testifies he was immediately concerned after seeing the writing on the counter. He says Pennington instructed him to go back to Penthouse 1 while she checked on Heard. Afterward, Drew testifies Heard had "pretty significant facial injuries." #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/aOnoaR256I

In his testimony, Drew mentioned Depp's generosity towards friends. He further revealed that the actor refused to take rent from him even when he offered to pay. The former husband of Pennington testified that Depp had yelled at Heard in front of him but never hit her in his presence.

Later, Joshua Drew recollected the events of May 21, 2016. Drew revealed that he initially heard "a loud slam" and later learned that it was a wine bottle that Depp allegedly threw at the former couple's apartment door. The former neighbor of Depp and Heard also revealed that there was a lot of yelling by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Drew said:

"He came in, caught eyes with me right away and beelined for me screaming, cursing, and spitting in my face."

As per his testimony, Josh Drew also spotted Amber Heard's other friend Elizabeth Marz, who allegedly ran upstairs to hide from Depp. However, Drew stated that he did not feel threatened by Depp as the actor's security guards were present there. According to Drew, Heard also contacted him two months before his testimony after having no contact with him for over two years.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Drew testifies Depp is generous to his friends and people in general. Drew says he tried several times to pay rent to Depp at the Eastern Columbia Building, but was denied by Depp. @LawCrimeNetwork Drew testifies Depp is generous to his friends and people in general. Drew says he tried several times to pay rent to Depp at the Eastern Columbia Building, but was denied by Depp. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/QiPe9zht2D

Meanwhile, Drew's ex-wife Raquel "Rocky" Pennington said that she received a text from Heard that night when the altercation reportedly began. Pennington also claimed to have gotten between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to guard her friend at the time. She further testified that Depp had allegedly destroyed multiple objects in his apartment and that she also observed injuries to Heard's face.

Number of penthouses owned by Johnny Depp in the Los Angeles building

Amid the trial, almost all of Amber Heard's witnesses revealed that they had lived in Johnny Depp's Eastern Columbia Building penthouses at certain points in time. These witnesses include Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez and friends like Raquel Pennington, Josh Drew, and iO Tillett Wright.

According to the Architectural Digest, Johnny Depp owns five multi-storey penthouses at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles. The actor reportedly bought the first penthouse in 2002 and allegedly acquired more lofts after the building underwent a renovation in 2007.

Unfortunately, after Amber Heard filed for divorce from the actor and won a settlement of $7 million, Johnny Depp listed all the penthouses in the market. The penthouses reportedly have nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in total. These units make up around 11,500 square feet, as per real-estate agent Kevin Dees of Partners Trust, who spoke to the Wall Street Journal in 2016.

Depp's list of million-dollar penthouses included duplexes, one of which was listed for $2.5 million in 2016. As per The New York Post, the actor sold all penthouses in 2017 for a total sum of around $13 million. At the time of purchase, the 58-year-old Kentucky native reportedly paid around $7.2 million for four of them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish