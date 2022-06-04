Amber Heard GoFundMe page seeking $1 million promptly shut down by platform

According to a recent report from TMZ, GoFundMe is reportedly taking swift action against crowdfunding campaigns, which cite the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial as the reason for collecting money. The publication stated that a recent fundraiser for Heard, which aimed to raise $1 million to help the actress pay Depp's damages from the trial, has been shut down.

Following the verdict, an individual named Kimberly Moore started the fundraiser to provide assistance to Heard. Moore voiced her support on the GoFundMe page's description and said:

"I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser. The judgment exceeds her net worth. It's so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can, please help her."

What did the GoFundMe page set up for Amber Heard say?

In TMZ's report, the publication disclosed that a representative of GoFundMe stated that the fundraiser was not set up by Heard or anyone from her legal team. This suggests that Moore's claim that Heard and her legal team were aware of the fundraiser was false. This led to the swift termination of the page before it could raise a considerable amount of donations.

On the page, Kimberly Moore revealed:

"She will have direct access to the money. I also contacted her attorney so they can loop her in."

Moore's claim to have contacted Heard's attorneys also seems to be false. It appears that the page directly violated the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee's terms and conditions. The guarantee's primary goal is to ensure that the donated amount reaches the intended recipient. As per the terms of the guarantee, the platform offers refunds to donors if something is suspicious or shady with any fundraiser.

Will Amber Heard be able to pay Johnny Depp following the trial?

In the trial's verdict, Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages along with $5 million in punitive damages. However, as per the state of Virginia's law, the punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. This essentially means that Heard would need to pay Depp about $8.5 million.

As per Amber Heard's attorney, the actress will be unable to pay the amount. However, the Aquaman 2 star's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed that the 36-year-old actress would appeal the verdict in the Fairfax County Courthouse.

If Heard decides not to appeal the court's decision, the verdict will cause her property and future wages to be claimed. The collected amount would then be used to pay Johnny Depp back. Meanwhile, Heard may also choose to declare bankruptcy, which might protect her against the actress' obligation not to pay Depp. With Heard having to pay her lawyers around $6 million, in addition to her outstanding payments to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, the actress is unlikely to have much liquidity to pay Depp $8.5 million.

