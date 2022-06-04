"Look in the mirror": Nate Burleson hailed online after savage response to Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft goes viral

On Thursday, June 2, Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft received a severe response from co-host Nate Burleson during her appearance on the CBS Mornings' episode. In the show, Bredehoft revealed the actress' plans to appeal the verdict of her controversial defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Burleson's comment came as Bredehoft pointed out the alleged reasons for the trial's verdict being in Depp's favor. In the episode, the former NFL player turned television host shared an anecdote regarding his own career in American football.
Following the telecast of the CBS Mornings episode, numerous pro-Depp viewers took to social media to express their admiration for Burleson's comments.
What happened in the now-viral moment between Nate Burleson and Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft?
Story continues below ad
As the episode was released, clips of the viral moment spread their way across social media platforms. In the episode, Elaine Bredehoft insinuated that the verdict was influenced by the immense social media support showered on Johnny Depp during and after the trial. The attorney also opened up on how the Pirates of the Caribbean star's fans would be allowed into the courtroom during the trial. She said:
"We had cameras in the courtroom. Here, we had not only did we have a group of Depp fans that were there every day, 100 were allowed in, they lined up at one in the morning for wristbands to be in that courtroom, but we had everything on camera, and we had tremendous social media that was very, very, very much against Amber."
The Northern Minnesota native and Virginia-based trial lawyer told the co-hosts,
Story continues below ad
"I think that there were a lot of influences here that were beyond our control. And I think the social media, it was like a Roman coliseum, is the best way to describe the atmosphere here."
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Canadian native responded to Bredehoft's claims about Depp. Nate Burleson told Bredehoft:
"I am a former NFL player, and after a hard loss, it's easy to wake up and point to the other side. Oftentimes, I realized (that) the better thing to do was to look in the mirror. What mistakes did I make as a player? What mistakes did our coaching staff made [sic]? And then how can we improve from there."
Burleson further approached the lawyer with his questions head-on. The co-host politely called Bredehoft out for blaming Depp's supporters and legal team. He asked her whether the Aquaman star's legal team or Amber Heard made any mistakes during her time on the stand.
Story continues below ad
While the online videos are cut in a way that showcased both Elaine Bredehoft and co-host Gayle King visibly stunned by the question, the episode did not take place like this. In reality, Bredehoft referred to his question as 'excellent' before she proceeded to answer Nate Burleson's question.
Netizens react to Nate Burleson's 'savage' comment to Elaine Bredehoft
After the aforementioned episode aired, many edited versions of the clip went viral on social media. Some of these clips included an edited track of Coolio and Kylian Mash's Gangsta's Paradise, which elicited further responses from pro-Depp netizens.
Story continues below ad
A Twitter user named '@debunkingAmber' praised Nate Burleson and wrote:
"The most embarrassing 1.5 minutes in Elaine's life."
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Meanwhile, numerous tweets labeled the co-host's response as 'savage.'