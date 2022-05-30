Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft reportedly spotted crying in court on last day of trial 

Aquaman star Amber Heard may not be garnering much sympathy from netizens amid her defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. However, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft received a lot of support following the last day of the legal battle. This comes after it was stated online that the attorney was seen crying after the court session on May 27, 2022, came to an end. Internet users have now swarmed Twitter expressing sympathy for the lawyer.

On May 28, 2022 Twitter user @jamesfromcourt claimed that he got a chance to view the legal session in the Fairfax, Virginia court. He told netizens that after the trial ended and before the jury went home, Elain Bredehoft was seen leaving for the bathroom to shed a few tears. He added that a few viewers of the trial attempted to “make her smile” once she came out of the bathroom.

After she came out, we tried to make her smile. I hope it helped.



#JohnnyDeppAmberHeard #DeppVHeardTrial twitter.com/thatumbrella/s… ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Elaine looks like this trial broke her. Elaine looks like this trial broke her. https://t.co/X4t8by9A87 Late after trial, before the jury went home, #ElaineBredehoft left for the bathroom crying. We all felt terrible for her.After she came out, we tried to make her smile. I hope it helped. Late after trial, before the jury went home, #ElaineBredehoft left for the bathroom crying. We all felt terrible for her.After she came out, we tried to make her smile. I hope it helped. #JohnnyDeppAmberHeard #DeppVHeardTrial twitter.com/thatumbrella/s…

In another tweet, he mentioned that he was unaware of the reason behind her crying. However, followers of the case “noted how it must be hard for her to deal with all of this public attention.” He added that Elaine Bredehoft may not be a supporter of Amber Heard. However, her job entails defending a client she may not be a supporter of.

JAMES @jamesfromcourt We don’t know why she was crying, but we all noted how it must be hard for her to deal with all of this public attention while defending a client she probably doesn’t like, and who constantly abuses her. We don’t know why she was crying, but we all noted how it must be hard for her to deal with all of this public attention while defending a client she probably doesn’t like, and who constantly abuses her.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after the latter wrote an op-ed piece in December 2018 for The Washington Post where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence. Although Amber Heard did not name the Pirates of the Caribbean star explicitly, the latter’s legal team claimed that the article implied so.

Heard’s team argued that she did not name the actor and that the article was protected by her freedom of speech. She has since countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million after accusing him of abuse.

Why did Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft cry after the trial ended?

The lawyer has had her fair share of difficulties during the sensationalized courtroom battle. The attorney was recently relentlessly mocked on social media for being endlessly objected to questions by Depp’s fan-favorite attorney Camille Vasquez. It came to a point during the trial that Bredehoft could barely get a word out.

TMZ also reported that Amber Heard’s legal team had gotten into fights in court while the camera was not rolling.

Many netizens have argued that it is unfortunate that a successful lawyer like Elaine Bredehoft is gaining a bad reputation online for simply representing her client who the internet loathes. Internet users sympathized with the lawyer, who had received a great deal of public attention, which may have been unfamiliar to the lawyer.

However, it may also be believed that the attorney was simply relieved that the lengthy six-week trial had come to an end.

A few reactions to Elaine Bredehoft crying in court read:

Joshua S. Lawrence @iJoshuaLawrence #ElaineBredehoft Don’t cry! We all know how much you’ve been going through with this trial, especially to be verbally abused by Don’t cry! We all know how much you’ve been going through with this trial, especially to be verbally abused by #AmberTurd while trying to do your best with the information you have. We don’t fault you, we fault her. Stand up for yourself when this is over! #ElaineBredehoft 😢 Don’t cry! We all know how much you’ve been going through with this trial, especially to be verbally abused by #AmberTurd while trying to do your best with the information you have. We don’t fault you, we fault her. Stand up for yourself when this is over! ❤️

🪦CaptainSkids🍥 @CaptainSkidsHD Jeez… I hope people go easy on #Elaine Bredehoft I feel bad for saying some rude things about her.. she did her best to defend someone who could never be defended. Someone buy #AmberHeard ’s lawyers a drink. They deserve it after having her as a client. Don’t make #Elaine cry.. Jeez… I hope people go easy on #ElaineBredehoft I feel bad for saying some rude things about her.. she did her best to defend someone who could never be defended. Someone buy #AmberHeard’s lawyers a drink. They deserve it after having her as a client. Don’t make #Elaine cry..

Luna @Luna89025557 Why was EB crying? Was it from relief that the trial is over? #ElaineBredehoft Why was EB crying? Was it from relief that the trial is over?#ElaineBredehoft

You are a protective and loyal soul, like a mother. You did Your Job (the hardest job in the world to be bold) for the last few weeks! People see everything, please don't cry. We are with You.

#DeppVsHeard Elaine, We all can see and appreciate Your hard work!You are a protective and loyal soul, like a mother. You did Your Job (the hardest job in the world to be bold) for the last few weeks! People see everything, please don't cry. We are with You. Elaine, We all can see and appreciate Your hard work!You are a protective and loyal soul, like a mother. You did Your Job (the hardest job in the world to be bold) for the last few weeks! People see everything, please don't cry. We are with You.#ElaineBredehoft #DeppVsHeard https://t.co/AznjpCl3jB

Vanrem_wtnb @VanremW #ElaineBredehoft you did an amazing job! Plz don't cry, the world knows you were hired to do a job and make a living. We know you're not a bad person. All these memes it's all just in hood fun, this is how young ppl communicate. #ElaineBredehoft you did an amazing job! Plz don't cry, the world knows you were hired to do a job and make a living. We know you're not a bad person. All these memes it's all just in hood fun, this is how young ppl communicate.

Amber v Johnny @JohnnyvAmber All US citizens deserve representation & a fair trial. Elaine Bredehoft was doing that for a Amber as Jose Baez did for Casey Anthony. If she's crying in the restroom, remember this trial was a televised nightmare. It's not a meme, it's her livelihood. Still #JusticeForJohnnyDepp All US citizens deserve representation & a fair trial. Elaine Bredehoft was doing that for a Amber as Jose Baez did for Casey Anthony. If she's crying in the restroom, remember this trial was a televised nightmare. It's not a meme, it's her livelihood. Still #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Mandy Romero @Angelbaby97013 @ThatUmbrella I feel bad for #ElaineBredehoft it was confirmed she was crying after the trial! I can't imagine how hard it would be to try to defend a liar! And to top it off #Amber was trying to tell them how to do their job! @ThatUmbrella I feel bad for #ElaineBredehoft it was confirmed she was crying after the trial! I can't imagine how hard it would be to try to defend a liar! And to top it off #Amber was trying to tell them how to do their job!

Azalea @Azalea21430354 relatable. Whether they were tears of relief, guilt or just release in the moment of dropping the ‘professional’ mask, I hope she feels better.



#amberheardisaliar Elaine Bredehoft crying in the bathroom after the trial yesterday isrelatable. Whether they were tears of relief, guilt or just release in the moment of dropping the ‘professional’ mask, I hope she feels better. Elaine Bredehoft crying in the bathroom after the trial yesterday is 💯 relatable. Whether they were tears of relief, guilt or just release in the moment of dropping the ‘professional’ mask, I hope she feels better.#justiceforjohnnydepp#ElaineBredehoft #amberheardisaliar

Hano³⁵ 🍀 @hano_vipbobby After reading about her crying #ElaineBredehoft i just wish her the best! Just cuz working for a bad client doesn’t mean her being bad! I can’t imagine the stress and possibly the mental and emotional abuse she went thro. I hope she’s not attacked for being AH’s lawyer After reading about her crying #ElaineBredehoft i just wish her the best! Just cuz working for a bad client doesn’t mean her being bad! I can’t imagine the stress and possibly the mental and emotional abuse she went thro. I hope she’s not attacked for being AH’s lawyer

The defamation trial’s verdict is expected to be announced on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

