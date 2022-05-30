Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft reportedly spotted crying in court on last day of trial 

Aquaman star Amber Heard may not be garnering much sympathy from netizens amid her defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. However, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft received a lot of support following the last day of the legal battle. This comes after it was stated online that the attorney was seen crying after the court session on May 27, 2022, came to an end. Internet users have now swarmed Twitter expressing sympathy for the lawyer.
On May 28, 2022 Twitter user @jamesfromcourt claimed that he got a chance to view the legal session in the Fairfax, Virginia court. He told netizens that after the trial ended and before the jury went home, Elain Bredehoft was seen leaving for the bathroom to shed a few tears. He added that a few viewers of the trial attempted to “make her smile” once she came out of the bathroom.
In another tweet, he mentioned that he was unaware of the reason behind her crying. However, followers of the case “noted how it must be hard for her to deal with all of this public attention.” He added that Elaine Bredehoft may not be a supporter of Amber Heard. However, her job entails defending a client she may not be a supporter of.
Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after the latter wrote an op-ed piece in December 2018 for The Washington Post where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence. Although Amber Heard did not name the Pirates of the Caribbean star explicitly, the latter’s legal team claimed that the article implied so.
Heard’s team argued that she did not name the actor and that the article was protected by her freedom of speech. She has since countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million after accusing him of abuse.
Why did Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft cry after the trial ended?
The lawyer has had her fair share of difficulties during the sensationalized courtroom battle. The attorney was recently relentlessly mocked on social media for being endlessly objected to questions by Depp’s fan-favorite attorney Camille Vasquez. It came to a point during the trial that Bredehoft could barely get a word out.
TMZ also reported that Amber Heard’s legal team had gotten into fights in court while the camera was not rolling.
Many netizens have argued that it is unfortunate that a successful lawyer like Elaine Bredehoft is gaining a bad reputation online for simply representing her client who the internet loathes. Internet users sympathized with the lawyer, who had received a great deal of public attention, which may have been unfamiliar to the lawyer.
However, it may also be believed that the attorney was simply relieved that the lengthy six-week trial had come to an end.
A few reactions to Elaine Bredehoft crying in court read:
The defamation trial’s verdict is expected to be announced on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.