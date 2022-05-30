Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: 7 startling revelations from the trial

As the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard nears its end, people across the globe are waiting with bated breath to see the outcome. The trial, which started on April 11, 2022, in Virginia, continued for over a month and garnered worldwide attention before finally coming to the final stage of deliberation by the seven-member jury.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million with charges of defamation on the basis of an op-ed that she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, to which Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million for defamation, as his team called her allegations of domestic violence a "hoax."

Some unexpected revelations from Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

As the lawsuit has progressed, new and compelling details related to the duo have come up on a regular basis. Let's revisit some of them before the final verdict drops, conceivably in the upcoming week.

7) Johnny Depp's severed finger

In his testament, Depp has alleged that Heard threw a bottle of Vodka during one of their arguments, which lacerated his finger upon shattering. The incident took place in Australia in 2015.

Shocking imagery of the incident has come up, which shows what seems to have followed. Depp, in his altered state of mind, used blood from his severed finger and paint to draw on the mirror.

He later received medical attention in the emergency room and has gone on the record to say that he needed three surgeries to fix his finger.

6) Substance abuse

The facts that came up during the trial had one recurring theme: the involvement of alcohol and drugs. Depp has accepted that he had engaged in substance abuse and was trying to get better during his relationship with Heard.

Depp also claimed that Amber did drugs with her friends on the day of their wedding while he smoked marijuana.

5) Domestic violence during Depp's childhood

During the allegations of physical abuse against him, Johnny Depp spoke about his childhood experiences with regard to domestic violence. He stated that his mother used to beat his father, him, and his sibling. Due to this, he and his sister had decided never to be the perpetrators of domestic violence.

4) Text exchanged with Paul Bettany regarding Amber Heard

The trial brought up text messages that Depp had exchanged with actor Paul Bettany, where they seem to have talked about Amber Heard. In the messages, Heard is called derogatory names, and there was also talk about killing her using multiple methods before violating her corpse.

When asked about it, Depp stated that it was a joke referencing Monty Python. According to him, it was his sense of dark humor at play that eased his mind from suffering.

3) Losing roles in films

Since 2016, the allegations and speculations of an abusive relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been doing the rounds. This was after the couple filed for divorce, and Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. This allegedly affected their professional lives.

Depp has lost two franchises, and Heard has alleged that her role in Aquaman 2 has been cut short.

2) Johnny Depp's history of violent outbursts

During a testament, Johnny Depp accepted that he had a history of trashing hotel rooms.

"Correct. I have assaulted a couch or two. Yes, sir."

He went on to say that it was his way of venting frustration. He further established that while he may have broken things in a fit of rage, he has never hit any woman.

An example of his violent outburst can also be seen in a video that showed him getting violent in a room with a glass of wine in his hand. A short version of this video was also released previously by TMZ in 2016.

1) Fecal matter in bed

While allegations of domestic abuse are shocking enough, the allegation of Amber Heard leaving human fecal matter in the bed to harass Johnny Depp takes the shock factor to a different level. This was alleged to have happened in the couple's penthouse in Los Angeles.

After their relationship had deteriorated, Depp decided to collect his belongings from the penthouse when he was subjected to the incident.

The trial entered its final phase after both parties submitted their closing arguments following six weeks of trial. The jury deliberations began and continued for three hours on Friday, May 27, before the holiday weekend. The seven-person jury is expected to return on May 31 to continue deliberations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh