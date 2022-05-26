Johnny Depp X Amber Heard kitchen cabinet video: What was different in the TMZ clip?

In the midst of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, an ex-TMZ employee named Morgan Tremaine testified against Heard on Wednesday, May 25.

Tremaine recounted the moment the tabloid received a leaked video of Johnny Depp slamming kitchen cabinets via mail as an anonymous tip. He testified saying that the copy the tabloid received was different than the one presented in court during the trial.

He claimed that he alerted Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez about the video that was being presented as evidence in court.

Reports state that Tremaine gave his testimony later in the afternoon on Wednesday and subsequently declined to reveal the video's source. He claimed that he had no direct knowledge of it since it was given to TMZ anonymously through its email tipline.

What was different in the TMZ clip presented in the Johnny Depp X Amber Heard trial?

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Tremaine testifes the video of #JohnnyDepp slamming the kitchen cabinets TMZ recd was shorter than the one played in trial. He said the beginning where #AmberHeard sets up the camera and the end where "she seemingly snickering and looks at the camera" was not in the one we recd. Tremaine testifes the video of #JohnnyDepp slamming the kitchen cabinets TMZ recd was shorter than the one played in trial. He said the beginning where #AmberHeard sets up the camera and the end where "she seemingly snickering and looks at the camera" was not in the one we recd. https://t.co/PcnZW5KYxw

Reportedly, Morgan Tremaine revealed that TMZ received a video via its tipline in 2016 that showed Johnny Depp smashing kitchen cabinets and swearing at the Aquaman actress prior to realising that he was being recorded.

However, the former TMZ employee noted that the video being displayed in court looked to be edited in comparison to the one that the tabloid acquired via their email tipline.

The footage was given to the jury a few weeks ago and was used as evidence against Johnny Depp. The footage, which was taped in the former couple's West Hollywood home, showed the actor angry while Heard recorded him. The latter was seen saying in the clip:

"We’re not even fighting this morning. All I did was say sorry."

In response, Johnny Depp yelled back at her:

"Did something happen to you this morning? I don’t think so! You wanna see crazy? I’ll give you f**ing crazy."

The one presented in court to the jury left out some key aspects from the real one that TMZ received, as testified by Tremaine on Wenesday: At the end of the video, Amber Heard was "seemingly snickering."

Morgan Tremaine testified on Wednesday, saying,

"When I had clicked the direct link that we received and watched the video in its entirety. It was much shorter than the video we had received— the video that’s been played in this trial."

He added:

"There was some a bit at the beginning that was played here in which Ms. Heard is seemingly sort of setting up the camera and getting into position. And then, there’s a bit at the end, where she seemingly snickering and looks at the camera. That part was not present in what we received."

Tremaine also revealed that TMZ had not edited the video back then in August 2016 when they first received the video and claimed copyright over it. He also clarified that there was no possibility of the video being edited by the tabloid as he was present during the entire process, from receiving the video to its publication on their official website.

According to reports, TMZ's attorneys tried to prevent Tremaine from testifying during the lunch interval and failed. Their sudden rush to interfere revealed that they were, in all probability, worried that their ex-employee would expose their source, even though he claimed not to know who was responsible for leaking the information.

The tabloid's attorneys released a 7-page-long motion stating:

"Journalists’ promises of confidentiality are vital to reporting the news. That is why the law strongly protects the ability of journalists to keep their promises. The Court should permit TMZ to keep the promise it made here."

Tremaine stated that he had no idea where the footage, sent via the organization's email tip line, came from, similar to what TMZ had claimed.

𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚊𝚗🌻 @jadan_gilbert

Morgan: i could say the same about taking AH as a client

Elaine: argumentative

Morgan: oh hardly. Just logical

#ElaineBredehoft

#morgantremaine

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Elaine: this gets you your 15 minutesMorgan: i could say the same about taking AH as a clientElaine: argumentativeMorgan: oh hardly. Just logical Elaine: this gets you your 15 minutesMorgan: i could say the same about taking AH as a client Elaine: argumentativeMorgan: oh hardly. Just logical#ElaineBredehoft#morgantremaine#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's attorney, speculated that Tremaine took the stand to capitalise on the tremendous publicity of the trial which is being televised to millions of people across the world:

"This gets you your 15 minutes of fame, doesn’t it?"

Tremaine said in response:

"I stand to gain nothing from this. I'm actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization. And I'm not seeking any 15 minutes here, though you're welcome to speculate."

Judge Penney Azcarate reportedly said that TMZ has the option of litigating any purported violation of a non-disclosure agreement that may apply.

