Who is Morgan Tremaine? TMZ files motion to prevent former employee from testifying in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

American actor Johnny Depp's legal team had plans to call an ex-employee of news outlet TMZ, but the organization blocked this attempt.

As per court documents obtained by Radar, EHM Productions, the owner of TMZ, has filed an emergency motion to prevent Morgan Tremaine, their former producer, from testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard high-profile defamation case on grounds of 'journalist's privilege' and confidentiality.

The documents state that the California-based news organization has sought a judge to prevent the employee from being summoned as a witness by Depp's attorneys on "journalist's privilege."

TMZ's lawyers write that the corporation wants Morgan Tremaine barred from testifying in the lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, and disclosing TMZ's confidential material during testimony.

Tremaine worked at TMZ from 2015 to August 2017. He was present when the site received footage of Depp yelling at Heard in a kitchen, slamming cupboard doors, and hurling a wine bottle.

As per his website, Morgan Tremaine is a Los Angeles-based tech and gaming broadcaster and producer. His entertainment experience includes reporting on and producing for national television, live-streaming platforms, and OTT digital services.

He has more than eight years of experience producing short and long-form content for linear and digital platforms of all budgets, ranging from streaming esports competitions to episodic series and large-scale events.

Tremaine has also worked as a national television reporter for entertainment news, covering movies, television, music, technology, and gaming. He has also covered the red carpet premieres of Justice League, Ready Player One, Mortal Kombat 11, and other films.

He has also directed projects such as the Roku Series #TRAVEL, Nick Jonas live music videos, and Ford and Samsung scripted digital ad integrations.

As for their emergency intervention, TMZ stated that their concern is related to a story published on August 12, 2016, titled "Johnny Depp Goes Off On Amber...Smashes Wine Glass, Bottle."

A confidential source gave TMZ the video, and the firm had promised to protect the provider's secrecy and stated that they "would not disclose their name," the court documents state.

TMZ's counsel stated in the request that Tremaine had nothing to do with the video's acquisition and that any evidence he would offer regarding the secret source would be based on "rumor and conjecture."

In the footage, which has received attention during the trial, Depp is seen slamming cupboard doors and hurling a wine bottle.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez probed Heard about the leak during cross-examination, and it's likely the actor's team will try to figure out where the footage originated from. Heard testified:

“I didn’t do that. I had nothing to do with that.”

Vasquez also claimed that Heard's team tipped off TMZ when Heard went to court in May 2016 to secure a restraining order against Depp. Heard was "shocked" that cameras showed there, and she speculated that it was Depp's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who had tight ties to TMZ.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, after Depp's March 2019 lawsuit against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp claims she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she stated that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Even though Depp is not named in the article, his legal team claims it bears a "clear implication" that he is a domestic abuser, which they claim is false.

Depp is demanding "not less than $50 million" in damages. Amber Heard has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Johnny Depp, seeking immunity from his allegations.

