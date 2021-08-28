Why is Nate Burleson leaving GMFB?

Nate Burleson is leaving Good Morning Football (GMFB) to become a host on CBS This Morning. It brings down the curtains on a successful stint at the NFL Network as their morning host, even though he will continue to be associated with the network in other capacities. He will even continue to occasionally feature on GMFB, but not as a permanent host.

For the final edition of The Bur-Lesson, we turned the tables and relived some of the best moments of @nateburleson's career. You don't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/uRzDHgbX6Y — GMFB (@gmfb) August 27, 2021

Who is Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson is a former NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions. He played as a wide receiver and was also a successful punt returner on the special teams. In his career, he has 457 receptions for 39 touchdowns and a further 4 touchdowns on punt returns. His best season was in 2004 with the Minnesota Vikings, when he caught 68 passes for 1,006 yards and 9 touchdowns.

After finishing his playing career in 2014, he transitioned into broadcasting after attending a Broadcast Boot Camp in 2012. He first began working as an analyst at the NFL Network and as a color commentator at the Detroit Lions Television Network. In 2016, he began hosting GMFB with Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, and Peter Schrager. In 2017, he also became an analyst for The NFL Today with CBS and also began appearing on Nickelodeon.

Nate Burleson's new stint on TV

Now, Nate Burleson is bringing his career full circle by becoming a bigger part of the CBS family than the NFL Network. His association with CBS predates this move, and he will continue to hold the position of an NFL analyst with them.

But what this does is it allows Nate Burleson to become more of a bonafide broadcaster rather than someone who focuses only on the NFL. It opens up bigger opportunities for him in his TV career that would not have otherwise been available. CBS This Morning is the network's flagship morning show and it covers all morning headlines in detail. This will allow Nate Burleson to showcase his skills broadcasting newsworthy topics in general beyond professional football.

A NEW FACE AT CBS THIS MORNING: Emmy Award-winning @CBSSports analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson will join @GayleKing and @TonyDokoupil as the new co-host of @CBSThisMorning beginning in September. https://t.co/wtHE9wcySb pic.twitter.com/6WH3ZKeqQ4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2021

It will help him shed the tag of an NFL player who became a broadcaster; rather now he will be a broadcaster of national news with special expertise in NFL. It is a significant career growth for him and he will hope to impress his new audience in the same way he has done at GMFB for five years.

