Who was Xavier Lopez? Family launches GoFundMe page as 10-year-old dies in deadly Texas elementary school shooting

On Tuesday, a juvenile shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, including 19 children and two instructors as per the Texas Department of Public Society.

The teen suspect is said to have stormed inside the Texas Elementary School and began shooting, striking everybody on his way.

Officials identified a few kids and one of the adults. After the Texas massacre, many families were still on the lookout for their children. One of them was Xavier Javier, 10.

Xavier Javier, 10, was the first victim of the Texas mass shooting

Xavier Javier, 10, was one of the prime victims of the Texas mass shooting identified by his family. Immediately after the tragedy, his cousin, Laura Mejia, took to her social media handle asking for help finding the young boy because his family failed to contact him properly. She later released an update confirming his death.

His family launched a GoFundMe page. The page reads,

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we have to create this fundraiser for our cousin Felicia Martinez and Abel Lopez. The Medina family is asking for your help at this time monetarily, for funeral expenses, as well as prayers for her and her family. Her son was tragically taken along by so many other precious angels today in Uvalde. Any bit helps and if you can’t help at this time, please lift him and all the parents coping with this tragedy and loss, up in prayers tonight.”

More about the Texas shooting

According to multiple reports, the 18-year-old gunman was allegedly shot during an altercation with law enforcement authorities.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that:

The suspect has shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly more than a dozen students and a teacher.”

According to initial reports, the shooter was recognized as Salvador Ramos, 18. The incident took place after Ramos gunned down his grandmother before heading to Texas Elementary School with two military-style rifles and additional magazines around 11:32 am local time. Law enforcement officials have told ABC News that the grandmother is not dead but is still in critical condition. Ramos then left his house in a minivan, which he smashed into a ravine near Texas Elementary School. He was also protected by body armor.

Details emerge on Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' behavior before massacre Once again Domestic Violence proceeded the tragedy. Police apparently had been called several times to his home because of his behavior towards his mother.Details emerge on Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' behavior before massacre nypost.com/2022/05/25/det… via @nypost Once again Domestic Violence proceeded the tragedy. Police apparently had been called several times to his home because of his behavior towards his mother. Details emerge on Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' behavior before massacre nypost.com/2022/05/25/det… via @nypost

Reportedly, a Uvalde ISD school resource officer was shot after confronting him near the school. Citing the mass shooting that occurred as soon as Ramos entered the school building, killing all the victims at the exact location. Additionally, he got into an altercation with Uvalde ISD school officers and Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents inside the school.

According to ABC News, law enforcement is now locating the AR-15 assault rifle used by the assailant, the bulletproof vests, and various bullet magazines.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza was also one of the kids identified by the family killed in the Texas Elementary School tragedy. She recently turned 10 on May 10, his father, Angel Garza, told sources. He took to his social media handle to express his feelings. The post reads,

“Thankyou everyone for the prayers and help in trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love your Amerie Jo.”

Beloved school-teacher Eva Mireles on the list of victims

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was one of the victims, along with the 19 children killed in a massacre at Texas Elementary School, Uvalde.

According to her bio on the school's personnel page, Mireles was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer. She has one daughter; she enjoyed running and hiking, and loved her pets.

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter is a former Eva Mireles student, described her as "the best teacher" her child has ever had.

Garcia's daughter has Down Syndrome, and Mireles went above and beyond for her daughter, incorporating her into her classroom.

Audrey @audreymg0928 My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. https://t.co/qMlVoVEUrY

According to Uvalde Medical Center CEO Tom Nordwick, 14 other children and one adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts The identities of five of the 19 child victims have been confirmed by their families so far: they are Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod (not pictured) 10, eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, and Jose Flores, 10. The identities of five of the 19 child victims have been confirmed by their families so far: they are Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod (not pictured) 10, eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, and Jose Flores, 10. https://t.co/WN6GIhbwyR

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and will continue to get updates on the tragedy.

"His prayers are with the families affected by this terrible event, and he will speak when he returns to the White House this evening."

