"American democracy is not a reality show": Joe Biden pokes fun at Donald Trump and himself at WHCD

On Saturday, April 30, US President Joe Biden hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and, like his former colleague Barack Obama, brought jokes to the night. However, unlike his former colleague, some of his jokes were hit or miss.

At the event, Biden poked fun at his predecessor Donald Trump and also made jokes at his own expense. The President thanked 42 percent of the audience, who clapped for him right at the beginning. This was a not-so-subtle reference to his current approval rating.

Scott Simon @nprscottsimon Some jokes, but ⁦ @POTUS ⁩ mostly reminds audience that a free, fearless press has never been more important. Yes. Some jokes, but ⁦@POTUS⁩ mostly reminds audience that a free, fearless press has never been more important. Yes. https://t.co/H1TfjzM08p

The 46th President also took a jab at the audience as well as Trump as he referred to the fact that this was the first Correspondents’ Dinner in six years since Obama's tenure ended and said:

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”

Joe Biden’s jokes toward Donald Trump and GOP

The current US President hinted at the former President’s handling of the pandemic and his administration. He then labeled Trump as a ‘plague’ in his joke.

President Joe Biden said:

“This is the first time a president (has) attended in six years — it’s understandable — we had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid.”

Biden also referred to Trump followers’ attempt at a coup when they marched to Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. He further added:

“Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year — now that would really have been a real coup.”

The 79-year-old switched on his roast mode as he joked about the leaked conversation of GOP leaders about former President Trump after the attacks on the Capitol. In a private audio recording obtained by the New York Times, Republican Congress representative Kevin McCarthy said:

“I’ve had it with this guy (Donald Trump).”

Biden said that he could not say anything more about the GOP that McCarthy had not already said. In his address to the press, Biden further referred to Trump's views towards the press. He said:

“The free press is not the enemy of the people, far from it. The truth matters. American democracy is not a reality show. It’s not a reality show. It’s reality itself.”

The latter part of his statement was likely a jab at the former President's reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Joe Biden’s jokes about the press

After mocking the former President and the GOP, Biden aimed his jokes at the press representatives amongst the 2600 guests at the event. He targeted Fox News and the news organization’s hosts, who had alleged anti-vaccination stances.

President Joe Biden said:

“Everyone had to prove they’re fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you’re at home watching this and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here — vaccinated and boosted, all of them.”

However, not all were jokes for President Biden as he took some time to speak about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Pennsylvania native also thanked the press for covering the conflict, while he brought attention to those who lost their lives in the conflict.

