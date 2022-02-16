What is Truth Social? Launch date, cost, and all about Donald Trump's social media app

Former US President Donald Trump will be making his social media return on his own platform, Truth Social. The app will be competing with Twitter and Facebook, which he was suspended from. It was created by the Trump Media and Technology Group, led by former Representative Devin Nunes.

Truth Social looks similar to Twitter, based on the photos available on the Apple app store. It encourages “free and open conversation.” Options similar to replying, retweeting, favorites, and sharing are available on the platform. The platform describes individual posts as “truth,” according to their description.

To promote the app, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter, posting a screenshot of Donald Trump using Truth Social. The picture shows that the former president joined the platform on February 10. As of Tuesday, he had accumulated over 175 followers.

The former’s tweet read:

The platform has already launched its own Beta version where people can participate through “invite guests only.” The Daily Dot reported that the Beta version had been made available to a few journalists

When will Donald Trump’s 'Truth Social' be launched?

Time reported that the app would be launched on February 21 (President’s Day) initially, however it has been pushed to late March.

To join the Truth Social app, one will have to sign up to the waiting list, which is available on Truth Social’s official website. Those waiting on the list can expect to use the platform once it is launched.

According to The Daily Dot, the app is free for all users. However, one will have to pay to use specific usernames. To claim the username on the app, one will have to make a donation of $1 and upwards to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Supra Dave @SupraDave80 Truth Social requires a donation to the RSNC in order to reserve a username. So in order to be on a “free speech” platform, you’ve got to donate to a specific political party? If you didn’t know you were being grifted, there is no hope for you. Truth Social requires a donation to the RSNC in order to reserve a username. So in order to be on a “free speech” platform, you’ve got to donate to a specific political party? If you didn’t know you were being grifted, there is no hope for you.

Trump's social media platform will be available on the Apple app store, however it is unclear whether the same will be available for Android users as well. The app was not listed on the Google Play Store at the time of writing this article.

Though the app has not launched yet, Trump’s upcoming platform has already been hit with controversy. It is built using source code made by Mastodon. Mastodon published a statement in October stating that the app was in violation of the company’s software license as it claimed it was a proprietary software and did not share its source code back.

Following the source code issue, the platform has added an “Open Source” section to its official website.

