"Poor taste": Donald Trump Jr. slammed for making a meme on Demi Lovato's looks

Donald Trump Jr. surprised the internet with his interest in singer Demi Lovato’s appearance. The former took to Instagram yesterday posting a picture of the 29-year-old singer along with the text “EVERYTHING WOKE TURNS TO SH*T,” written along with it.

The eldest son of the former president serves as the trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization. The budding political activist has unsurprisingly been making digs at Biden on Twitter endlessly, where he has also stated in his bio that he goes by the pronouns “Your Hero.”

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Demi Lovato by bringing attention to the change in their appearance over the past few years.

Demi Lovato has been busy promoting their latest Peacock docuseries, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where they attempt to understand and identify extraterrestrial entities.

Donald Trump Jr.’s post on Demi Lovato garners mixed reactions

Ever since Demi Lovato revealed that they found the term “alien” derogatory, the internet has been ruthlessly mocking them. The Albuquerque native also received flack for opening up about their alien encounter.

Though few agreed with Donald Trump Jr.’s revelations about Lovato, some found the Instagram post “misogynistic.” Others also mentioned that the singer had earned their fame while he acquired success through nepotism.

Donald Trump Jr.'s meme about Lovato (Image via Instagram/donaldjtrumpjr)

User defnoodles on Instagram also uploaded a post regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks on Lovato. Reacting to the same, some comments read:

Internet reacts to Donald Trump Jr.’s comment on Demi Lovato 1/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Donald Trump Jr.’s comment on Demi Lovato 2/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Donald Trump Jr.’s comment on Demi Lovato 3/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

ً @feIixsupremacyy @BuzzingPop atleast demi isn’t famous for being their fathers lap dog @BuzzingPop atleast demi isn’t famous for being their fathers lap dog https://t.co/1WfnDF2L3h

Rachel @RayRayyy94 The post about @ddlovato done by @DonaldJTrumpJr was completely disgusting. I may not agree with most of her views but respect what all she has been through, which is a lot. I respect her strength. This attack on her does NOTHING for anybody. The post about @ddlovato done by @DonaldJTrumpJr was completely disgusting. I may not agree with most of her views but respect what all she has been through, which is a lot. I respect her strength. This attack on her does NOTHING for anybody.

Also Read

Shewbacca No Nookie 🐺 @WolfieWankstaiN @DonaldJTrumpJr Forbes says daddy is in quiet a bit of debt, Jr. Also, whatcha think about Demi Lovato’s new song? @DonaldJTrumpJr Forbes says daddy is in quiet a bit of debt, Jr. Also, whatcha think about Demi Lovato’s new song?

Demi Lovato has not responded to Donald Trump Jr.’s not-so-subtle digs online. In the meantime, their song Dancing with the Devil has been nominated for “Video For Good” at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish