Donald Trump Jr. takes shots at Colin Kaepernick, praises Kyrie Irving's COVID-19 vaccine status

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the eye of NFL fans and players for quite some time now. By many, Kaepernick is seen as a player who sacrificed his life-long dream of being an NFL quarterback for the betterment of society and for what he felt was right.

If you recall, back in 2016, the NFL had a major controversy on its hands with players, particularly Kaepernick and his then teammate Eric Reid, kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. The two, along with several others, were kneeling as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality against African Americans.

Although Kaepernick was already a success on the field as he’d been to the Super Bowl (a loss to the Baltimore Ravens), he was effectively blackballed out of the league after that 2016 season with the 49ers.

Recently, Kaepernick’s name was back in the news cycle thanks to Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. praises Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status while taking shots at Kaepernick

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been at a crossroads as of late. His city has a mandate against those that are not vaccinated. This means that until he chooses to become vaccinated, he will be unable to play in home games for the season.

And just today, the Nets announced that they will not allow Kyrie to play in any road games either, unless he gets vaccinated.

Enter Donald Trump Jr.

On Twitter, Trump Jr. chose to relay how he felt about Kyrie’s vaccine stance while taking the time to take a personal shot at Colin Kaepernick.

Here's what Donald Trump Jr. had to say:

“Kyrie just sacrificed more than Colin Kaepernick ever did.”

It’s apparent that Trump felt that Kyrie’s circumstance presented a golden opportunity to take a potshot at the former Pro-Bowl quarterback.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make as well. Up to this point, he has been content with choosing not to reveal his vaccination status, which is obviously a tip of the cap meaning that he is not vaccinated.

Kyrie must choose between his own personal beliefs or helping his teammates, particularly close friends Kevin Durant and James Harder, who also star with Irving on the Brooklyn Nets team.

Also Read

Initially, the Nets decided that Irving could play in away games, but today they decided to revoke that decision as something that is best for the team.

Only time will tell if Kyrie will maintain his stance and miss the season or help his teammates in their pursuit of a championship.

Edited by Piyush Bisht