Viral TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine debunked

In the midst of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, a TikTok video of Russian paratroopers has gone viral. People believed that the video was recently shot and uploaded by the paratrooper but was later found to be fake.

This is not the only such footage that has been doing the rounds on social media, as the world is eager to find more updates about the conflict. The two countries have been on a tight rope since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

The video of Russian paratroopers is from 2015

The TikTok post has been viewed 26.8 million times and has received over 2.1 million likes. It shows a panoramic view of paratroopers with open parachutes and some waiting to jump off a plane. The person recording the video then turns the camera towards themselves and speaks something in Russian.

The video was uploaded on February 22, 2022 by user @romanadler123. But it has been found to be an old video, from 2015. The user had first posted the video on Instagram on August 25, 2015, which he repurposed this week. The timing confused users who believed that the video was recent and shot during the ongoing conflict.

Netizens shocked by the video

The video has shocked internet users, who took to Twitter to share their feelings about the situation.

JC Dombrowski @jc_dombrowski The fact that TikTok used to be a dancing app and now you can watch Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine from the POV of its paratroopers is absolutely mind boggling…. The fact that TikTok used to be a dancing app and now you can watch Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine from the POV of its paratroopers is absolutely mind boggling…. https://t.co/HoWSAZ2LIC

Nomad @thetribalnomad ⁂†nomad†⁂ @lindynomad Front row seats to WW3 from the comfort of my home Front row seats to WW3 from the comfort of my home https://t.co/P7BYuEjux8 Seeing the TikTok logo flash across the screen after a video of paratroopers invading a country made me feel really weird twitter.com/lindynomad/sta… Seeing the TikTok logo flash across the screen after a video of paratroopers invading a country made me feel really weird twitter.com/lindynomad/sta…

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ Here's a good example of war misinfo that's plaguing TikTok right now.



This video of a parachuting soldier has 20 million views on TikTok.



The top comment? "Bro is recording an invasion."



But he isn't. This video is from 2016. Here's a good example of war misinfo that's plaguing TikTok right now.This video of a parachuting soldier has 20 million views on TikTok.The top comment? "Bro is recording an invasion."But he isn't. This video is from 2016. https://t.co/6WsjpWOLVI

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ It doesn't take a ton of investigative work to find out that this video is not from the Ukrainian invasion. You don't have to do terrain mapping or anything fancy.



It's simple: A guy with the same username on Instagram posted this same video in April of 2016. It doesn't take a ton of investigative work to find out that this video is not from the Ukrainian invasion. You don't have to do terrain mapping or anything fancy.It's simple: A guy with the same username on Instagram posted this same video in April of 2016. https://t.co/w9Oo4EJx3h

Cryptocrat @ManGigabyte @lindynomad @crypt0e We are sleep walking into madness and our nightmares will be played out on @tiktok @lindynomad @crypt0e We are sleep walking into madness and our nightmares will be played out on @tiktok

🌱 Food Independence 🌱 @PlantYum I just saw a tiktok of Russian paratroopers and then the next video the same men with shoots open. Unreal. Disinformation is real. Remember folks, a lot of what you see might not be real and it could be pre-recorded.... this is true psychological warfare at work. Unprecedented.. I just saw a tiktok of Russian paratroopers and then the next video the same men with shoots open. Unreal. Disinformation is real. Remember folks, a lot of what you see might not be real and it could be pre-recorded.... this is true psychological warfare at work. Unprecedented..

Sam Lees @SamLeesPhotog Russian paratroopers uploading selfies as they drop into Ukraine to TikTok is straight out of black mirror. Russian paratroopers uploading selfies as they drop into Ukraine to TikTok is straight out of black mirror.

Russia launched "a special military operation" in Ukraine yesterday. The country launched an invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday, February 24, 2022, following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

It has been reported that the infamous "Chernobyl power plant" has already been taken over by Russian troops. The plant is known for its reactor explosion in 1986 which released massive amounts of radiation into the environment.

According to Anton Herashchenko, a Ukrainian interior ministry adviser, any attack on the nuclear waste storage facility could result in a radioactive burst, which would cover Ukraine, Belarus and European Union countries.

As the conflict continues, many other fake videos have been popping up on the internet. Similar to the Russian paratroopers' video, footage of an explosion has shown up on various social media platforms but was later found to be from the Tianjin explosion in 2015.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee