What F1 track could replace Sochi if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate?

F1 will be under increasing pressure to scrap its plans to race in Sochi if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. As mounting economic sanctions from countries such as the US, UK and the European Union continue, the sport will be left with little choice but to cancel the 2022 Russian Grand Prix.

Scheduled to take place between September 23-25, the event will be the last to be hosted at the Sochi Autodrome, before a planned move to a newly upgraded Igora Drive outside of the Russia’s capital, Moscow.

Meanwhile, if the race were to be canceled, F1 would have plenty of time to find an alternate venue to host a replacement event. The sport’s bosses have an impressive record of readying alternative venues in cases of canceled races, as they were forced to do over the last two years, following the impact of the pandemic.

With Sochi’s cancelation, one of the favorite venues that has featured on the calendar for the last two years but is missing in 2022, could make a return. It is Istanbul Park. The place is loved by fans and drivers alike and is known for producing excellent racing.

Due to financial difficulties, the event’s promoters unable to renegotiate for a slot in the 2022 calendar. But a canceled Russian GP could potentially help them remain on the calendar.

Other options at F1’s disposal are two venues in Germany, the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit and the Hockenheimring. The German GP has been missing from the F1 calendar since 2019 when the event was last held at Hockenheimring. While the Nürburgring hosted a race in 2020, replacing one of the many canceled races, it was officially called the Eiffel GP.

Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin doesn’t believe Russian GP is at risk

Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver on the grid, doesn’t believe his home race in Sochi is at risk of being canceled. The Haas F1 driver says that he’s had conversations with the sport's bosses and believes the race will go ahead as planned regardless of the political situation.

Speaking in an interview with PlanetF1 during the Barcelona pre-season testing, Mazepin said:

“From the understanding we’ve had with Formula 1, the race is going ahead, and you will surely see me there. I’m not struggling at all because I’ve always been a big supporter of sports without politics. I’m just very happy to be in Barcelona [for pre-season testing] and I hope these three days are longer because it’s a nice experience.”

In his second year with the American team, which is partly owned by his father, Mazepin hopes to have a better season. Due to a lack of development by the team in 2021, Haas were mostly confined to the back of the grid and failed to score a single point for the first time in their history in the sport.

