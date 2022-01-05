[Watch] Exhilarating Lewis Hamilton vs Sergio Perez battle in 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton had what proved to be a pivotal battle in the championship fight at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix. The Briton started in 11th place because of a grid penalty, but breezed his way through to fifth when he began hunting the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

An intense wheel-to-wheel battle on Lap 35 saw the Mexican keep Hamilton at bay even after being forced across the pit entry. Despite struggling with his tires, Perez held off the seven-time world champion, not only securing a glorious podium for himself but also significantly helping his team-mate Max Verstappen, who took P2 without having to fight his title rival Hamilton.

As reported by Motorsport, Perez said:

"It was pretty intense at that point, because Lewis really caught me at the worst time of my race, because I was struggling so much with my tires at that point."

Describing the pit entry incident, he added:

"We had a good fight, I had to even avoid the bollard on pit entry. But it was a good fight overall, and I managed to stay ahead."

Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead from Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix and his Red Bull team-mate's efforts were invaluable. After an inconsistent start to his first year with Red Bull, Perez proved himself to be the perfect wingman and team-mate for Verstappen.

"I have done it for my team" - Sergio Perez on having cost Lewis Hamilton the championship title

Perez played a crucial role in the championship battle for Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as well, where he slowed down Hamilton to allow his team-mate to catch up. There is no doubt that this was significant in deciding the race winner in the end and cost Hamilton a record-breaking 8th title.

Formula 1 @F1



Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated



Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds



"Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio



#AbuDhabiGP #F1 LAP 21/58Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustratedHamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds"Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio LAP 21/58Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds "Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/Thc5IPQV09

As reported by Mirror, Perez said he did it for his team:

“Hurting someone in a world championship is something you do not want to do, but at the end of the day I have done it for my team. I am sure that Hamilton himself will understand it very well. I have done everything more than for Max, for my team."

Also Read Article Continues below

Verstappen emerged victorious at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Perez proved his worth to Red Bull with a stellar defense.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan