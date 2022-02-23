"Ukraine is not a part of Russia, it wasn't and will never be" - Marta Kostyuk shares a strong message on Instagram

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk recently took to Instagram to voice her opposition to Russia's ongoing acts of invasion against her nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that his regime has recognized the independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. This sparked widespread furor around the world, with countless nations slapping Russia with sanctions and some indirectly threatening stricter measures.

Governments and leaders across the world have pointed out that Putin has not only broken multiple international treaties with such a move but has blatantly disregarded the Minsk Agreement.

Ukrainians, meanwhile, who have been living in fear of war for several weeks, are incensed at Putin's attempts to take control of their nation. World No. 54 Marta Kostyuk is one among them. She reposted a pro-Ukraine post on her Instagram Stories, strongly throwing her weight behind her nation's history and saying that Ukraine "will never be" a part of Russia.

"Ukraine has its own History. Ukraine has its own Culture. Ukraine has its own Language. Ukraine has its own Nation. Ukraine has its own Territory. Ukraine is a sovereign Country. Ukraine is not a "part of Russia," it wasn't and will never be," the post read.

Marta Kostyuk's compatriot Elina Svitolina retweets pro-Ukraine posts on Twitter, Martina Navratilova voices her concern for Svitolina

Kostyuk's compatriot Elina Svitolina took to Twitter to make her opinions known regarding the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. She retweeted a couple of pro-Ukrainian posts, making it clear that she does not stand for Russia's strong-arm tactics of invading her nation.

American legend Martina Navratilova, meanwhile, also took to Twitter a few days ago, expressing concern for Svitolina.

"I cannot imagine how terrified Elina Svitolina must be these days... fingers crossed for Ukraine," wrote Navratilova.

Marta Kostyuk & Elina Svitolina knocked out of Qatar Open

Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina appeared in the ongoing Qatar Open. However, both fell in the first round, losing to Ana Konjuh and Tereza Martincova respectively.

The teenager navigated past a couple of qualifying rounds, beating Claire Liu and Murbaka Al Naemi en route to the main draw. Kostyuk lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Konjuh.

Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, fought tooth and nail against Martincova but eventually succumbed to a 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(5) defeat.

