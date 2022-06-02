Where is Johnny Depp right now? Actor's absence during verdict while Amber Heard's presence in courtroom has fans confused

While awaiting verdict in the defamation trial involving ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made an unplanned cameo at a rock performance in London. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had the opportunity to catch up with old acquaintances like Kate Moss.
For the third night in a row, Depp invited his ex-girlfriend to watch him perform alongside Jeff Beck in front of a sold-out Royal Albert Hall audience.
Depp, 58, sued his ex-wife for $50 million (£40 million) over an essay she published in the Washington Post in which she claims to have been a victim of abuse. Heard, 36, filed a $100 million countersuit.
Shortly after both sides made closing arguments, the jury began deliberations on Friday but was delayed until after Memorial Day on Monday. The jury continued deliberations on Tuesday.
Amber Heard accused Depp of organizing a "smear campaign" against her and labeling his case as "abuse and harassment."
However, in closing arguments on Friday, Depp's lawyer urged jurors to "hold Ms. Heard accountable for her 'falsehoods.'"
On the other hand, Depp was portrayed by Heard's team as a bully and abuser who should not be trusted.
Heard's allegations of abuse were described as "wild, over-the-top, and impossible" by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez.
The arguments last Friday followed much of the previous six weeks of testimony, in which both parties gave opposing portrayals of the former couple's five-year relationship.
On Wednesday, the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million. Meanwhile, Heard was also awarded $2 million for defamatory statements against her.
Netizens react to Johnny Depp's absence during the verdict
Depp's followers expressed their delight on social media, calling the Hollywood actor's performance "fantastic" and a "great set."
Depp's unexpected performance, however, did not impress everyone. But his six-week-long court case has now concluded with a verdict in his favor. Both parties have released statements reinforcing their points.
During the trial, crowds of spectators gathered outside the courthouse, hoping to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp, but the crowds were thinner on Wednesday as the verdict came in.
This trial became a media sensation and captivated the public's imagination. Several thought pieces have been published analyzing this spectacle from different angles. With the verdict in the books, the impact of the outcomes on both parties' professional lives remains to be seen.