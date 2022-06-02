Where is Johnny Depp right now? Actor's absence during verdict while Amber Heard's presence in courtroom has fans confused

While awaiting verdict in the defamation trial involving ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made an unplanned cameo at a rock performance in London. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had the opportunity to catch up with old acquaintances like Kate Moss.

For the third night in a row, Depp invited his ex-girlfriend to watch him perform alongside Jeff Beck in front of a sold-out Royal Albert Hall audience.

Depp, 58, sued his ex-wife for $50 million (£40 million) over an essay she published in the Washington Post in which she claims to have been a victim of abuse. Heard, 36, filed a $100 million countersuit.

Shortly after both sides made closing arguments, the jury began deliberations on Friday but was delayed until after Memorial Day on Monday. The jury continued deliberations on Tuesday.

carpe @salveogvm JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG https://t.co/ASbZ2yqee9

Amber Heard accused Depp of organizing a "smear campaign" against her and labeling his case as "abuse and harassment."

However, in closing arguments on Friday, Depp's lawyer urged jurors to "hold Ms. Heard accountable for her 'falsehoods.'"

On the other hand, Depp was portrayed by Heard's team as a bully and abuser who should not be trusted.

Heard's allegations of abuse were described as "wild, over-the-top, and impossible" by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez.

The arguments last Friday followed much of the previous six weeks of testimony, in which both parties gave opposing portrayals of the former couple's five-year relationship.

On Wednesday, the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million. Meanwhile, Heard was also awarded $2 million for defamatory statements against her.

Netizens react to Johnny Depp's absence during the verdict

Depp's followers expressed their delight on social media, calling the Hollywood actor's performance "fantastic" and a "great set."

Darkdreams 👻☠🖤💤 @Louise75997969

#JohnnyDepp

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#DeppVsHeard Johnny Performing in the UK with the GREAT JEFF BECK last night , this is why he won't be present for the verdict he already had prior plans in the UK!! Johnny Performing in the UK with the GREAT JEFF BECK last night , this is why he won't be present for the verdict he already had prior plans in the UK!! #JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DeppVsHeard https://t.co/Zj2OuDo7JD

Lydia Martin Morales (Parody) @lydialovesScott @Louise75997969 I’m glad he’s enjoying himself hope he wins the case cause he already won in the public eye @Louise75997969 I’m glad he’s enjoying himself hope he wins the case cause he already won in the public eye

Annie @Annie562868822 @Louise75997969 His a commented man when comes to his music, film and important things. He needed to get away to let out all the stress of the trial. My prayers and heart go out for this sincere and loving man. @Louise75997969 His a commented man when comes to his music, film and important things. He needed to get away to let out all the stress of the trial. My prayers and heart go out for this sincere and loving man.

Fran Gates @FranGates19 @Louise75997969 And oh boy isn't he more than welcome in the UK. So glad he's moving on. Its almost like he's cleansed himself by telling the truth. Johnny, you're more than welcome to visit the UK whenever you want. Go Johnny Go @Louise75997969 And oh boy isn't he more than welcome in the UK. So glad he's moving on. Its almost like he's cleansed himself by telling the truth. Johnny, you're more than welcome to visit the UK whenever you want. Go Johnny Go😊

Nick @OceanM100 🤔 @Louise75997969 Glad he’s free and safe. Couldn’t help but think: “I hope he goes to visit Kate Moss since he’s touring the UK. When he has time.” @Louise75997969 Glad he’s free and safe. Couldn’t help but think: “I hope he goes to visit Kate Moss since he’s touring the UK. When he has time.” ☺️🤔

The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids @roaringrapids22



Recorded at the City Hall in Sheffield (UK) on the 29th May 2022.

youtube.com/watch?v=YEhJvD… It's wonderful to see Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Back, performing 'Isolation' after finally having the chance to tell his story and provide evidence of his innocence.Recorded at the City Hall in Sheffield (UK) on the 29th May 2022. It's wonderful to see Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Back, performing 'Isolation' after finally having the chance to tell his story and provide evidence of his innocence.Recorded at the City Hall in Sheffield (UK) on the 29th May 2022.youtube.com/watch?v=YEhJvD…

#J4JD 🏴‍☠️ @deppsoldier_

Pictures from Johnny performing at Jeff Beck's gig at Royal Albert Hall tonight in the UK shared @/raphph on IG

#JohnnyDepp #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp I'm happy seeing him in his element. 🥰Pictures from Johnny performing at Jeff Beck's gig at Royal Albert Hall tonight in the UK shared @/raphph on IG I'm happy seeing him in his element. 🥰🎸🔥❤Pictures from Johnny performing at Jeff Beck's gig at Royal Albert Hall tonight in the UK shared @/raphph on IG#JohnnyDepp #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/ZjV52XG64P

Depp's unexpected performance, however, did not impress everyone. But his six-week-long court case has now concluded with a verdict in his favor. Both parties have released statements reinforcing their points.

During the trial, crowds of spectators gathered outside the courthouse, hoping to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp, but the crowds were thinner on Wednesday as the verdict came in.

This trial became a media sensation and captivated the public's imagination. Several thought pieces have been published analyzing this spectacle from different angles. With the verdict in the books, the impact of the outcomes on both parties' professional lives remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far