10 K-pop groups with the most Instagram followers

K-pop groups started actively using social media after BTS proved the power of social media to connect with fans. While most idol groups were on South Korean media platforms such as Fancafe and VLive, the global era was ushered in by pop juggernaut BTS.

Slowly, more and more K-pop groups have started actively using global social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Nowadays, every group since their debut has had these accounts made for them by their company.

10 K-pop groups fans have shown the most love on Instagram

10) EXO

SM Entertainment's boygroup, EXO, has over 9.8 million followers on Instagram. The group debuted with 12 members in 2012. However, currently, they only have nine members.

One of the members, Lay, recently wrote a handwritten letter announcing his departure from SM Entertainment. He, however, stated that he would not be leaving the group.

9) Red Velvet

SM Entertainment's iconic girl group Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with four members. Yeri, the fifth member, was added to the group in 2015 with the song Ice Cream Cake.

The group on Instagram currently has over 11.5 million followers. They recently made a comeback with the album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm.

8) TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, known as TXT, is the second group to debut from BIGHIT MUSIC. The five-member boy group debuted in 2019 and was quick to gain popularity and success.

On Instagram, they have 11.8 million followers. The group is set to make a comeback on May 9 with their new album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child.

7) NCT 127

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the overarching group NCT. They were the second boy group to debut under NCT in 2016. The 10-member boy group has over 13.7 million followers on Instagram. Shy of just a few from NCT's Instagram follower count.

In 2021 the group released their third studio album, Sticker, with the title track of the same name.

6) NCT

NCT is SM Entertainment's boy group debuted in 2016 with a unique concept. NCT is an acronym that stands for Neo Culture Technology, where more and more members are added with every passing year.

The group currently consists of 23 members and has over 13.7 million followers on Instagram. The group has four sub-units: NCT 127, NCT U, NCT DREAM, and WayV.

5) ITZY

JYP Entertainment's girl group has over 16.1 million followers on Instagram. However, the five-member girl group only debuted in 2019 and has managed to build a loyal and large fanbase for themselves.

The group released their first Japanese single, Voltage, on April 6, 2022. They have the most streamed music video amongst the fourth generation K-pop idols.

4) Stray Kids

Stray Kids debuted as a nine-member group in 2017. However, they currently only have eight members. JYP Entertainment's group is one of the best-selling artists among the fourth generation K-pop groups.

The group has over 20.6 million followers on Instagram. They recently came back with the album, ODDINARY, which became their best-selling album.

3) TWICE

TWICE is one of the most successful girl groups to come out of South Korea. The group is popular domestically and internationally and has over 24.9 followers on Instagram.

The group debuted in 2015 with nine members under JYP entertainment and has recently concluded the US leg of their world tour. They recently made a comeback in 2021 with their album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

2) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is YG Entertainment's most profitable group. It debuted in 2016 and has been on the rise ever since. They have over 46.5 million followers on Instagram. The four members of the group who also have their individual Instagram accounts are four of the most followed K-pop idols.

Fans are highly anticipating the group's comeback and they're speculated to make a comeback in 2022.

1) BTS

BTS takes the crown with the highest number of followers on Instagram, with 62.8 million followers. In 2021, all seven group members also opened their Instagram accounts.

The group debuted under BIGHIT Entertainment in 2013 and rose from bankruptcy to the HYBE Corporation.

The group completed four sold-out nights of their PTD concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, attending the 64th Grammy Awards.

The group is set to make a comeback on June 10 after a gap of almost two years, which is highly anticipated by the fans.

Apart from the official K-pop group accounts on Instagram, K-pop idols have also started making accounts to share individual details about themselves with their fans.

