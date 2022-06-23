Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Panda shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is expanding upon its extensive catalog of Nike Dunk Lows in 2022 and will now offer the latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 shoes. It makes sense, as the Dunk Lows are high in demand among the sneaker fanatics. For the newest edition, Nike painted its iconic silhouette in a "Panda" fashion.

The release dates of these forthcoming Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Panda shoes have been kept under wraps by the brand, and they will most likely arrive soon. Each of these black and white Panda sneakers will cost you $110. Fetch them online from Nike's online store and other authorized sellers.

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Panda is an upgraded version of the 2020 Disrupt design

After giving a "Greyscale" and "Lisa Leslie-inspired" makeup to Peter Moore's legendary silhouette, which emerged earlier this month, Nike is now drawing cues from its 2020 release for the new Disrupt 2 edition.

The arriving shoes exhibit the perfect balance of design and color stimulus from two distinct sources. While the former is taken from the OG Disrupt shoes, which officially debuted in 2020, the latter "Panda" color scheme has been in the news since the beginning of this year.

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 has been developed to offer a contemporary spin on the classic style. The namesake "Panda" palette boasts black and white, alternately placed all across the sneakers' uppers. Premium leathers are employed to make these two-toned footwear pieces.

To begin with, the perforations on the white toe boxes are outlined with black elements. The eponymous Disrupt designs are prominent on the tongue sections and lace counters.

The black eyelets are complimented with white tongue flaps. Although the eyelets are drawn in order, the lace arrangement is interfered with. Therefore, the uneven placing of the black drawstrings justifies the shoe's name.

The tongues are tagged with Nike Dunk markings in black. The medial sides also feature akin black leathers with a few elements of white on the heel counters. These heels are also adorned with heel pull tabs on the rear.

Here, stitches all over the black parts of the uppers are executed perfectly with white threads for more details. These white stitches are even used to add an extra slimmer swoosh to the laterals of the shoes.

To further enhance the monochromatic Panda look, colored insoles are added to the footbed. The asymmetrical placement of designs to the insoles also adds to the name of this footwear.

Rounding out the shoes are the white clear white midsoles banded together with black outer sole units.

Nike's official web page mentions the origins of Nike Dunk as,

“Originally a classic Nike hoops shoe, the Dunk was organically adopted by skate culture—and in time reengineered for Nike SB. These days, the SB Dunk doubles as a starting point for many of the brand's most influential design collaborators, from small-town skate shops to iconic New York fashion houses.”

Even though the rollout hasn't been announced, they could perhaps be available later this year via Nike and a few other merchants for $110.

