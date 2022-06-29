Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Sun Club shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The American shoe company has a new women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low, which is arriving this July. These special editions of Dunk Lows are titled “Sun Club” for the tropical hues that envelop the shoe design.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low SE “Sun Club” iteration will be available on July 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Spruce up your summer closet with these $110 shoes, which will be sold through Nike’s SNKRS app and other sellers.

Nike Dunk Low receives a Sun Club makeover under Move to Zero initiative

Take a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low SE Sun Club shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is currently placing more attention on both its selection of sneakers and its eco-sustainable Move to Zero initiative. The shoe company recently debuted its innovative, environment-friendly take on its Disrupt design, decorated with a Panda color scheme.

Nike's website describes the Dunk range as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Following this Dunk Low iteration, the company is now getting ready for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Sun Club sneakers as part of its ecologically sound strategy.

The description of the Dunk Low “Sun Club” rendition on Nike’s official web page reads,

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, synthetic suede in the upper that's easy to break in and padded, low-cut collar let you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

These brilliantly executed shoes sport touches of multiple colors. Crafted with a summer aesthetic, these shoes exhibit tints of white, orange, peach, yellow, sky blue, soft purple, and light green. Minuscule black and red detailing are added to the logos to complete the design.

First, the uppers are entirely wrapped in synthetic suedes that are fashioned with upcycled materials. Although the base of both shoes is white, the overlays on the left and right shoe are placed in contrasting color combinations. This is how Nike explains the uppers of this shoe,

“Synthetic suede in the upper ages to soft perfection and features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

Here, the white tongue flaps, laces, and inner linings are similarly placed in both shoes, while the customary Dunk swooshes on the laterals are made using yellow and orange hues for both of them. The tongues are tagged with Nike Sun Club logos and blue heel tabs are adorned with white Nike lettering.

The pairs are given an extra boost of summer aesthetic by adding a whimsy palm tree and sun patterns next to the heels.

Composed of lightweight cushioning, the white midsoles are perfectly banded together with the rugged brownish outer sole units. Nike describes the sole units as,

“Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction, and heritage style.”

Ultimately, the insoles of these vivid footwear pieces are complete with green insoles, stamped with Nike Move to Zero Circularity designs. The shoe label’s website talks about its Move to Zero initiative,

“To help protect the future of sport we’re not waiting for solutions, we’re creating them. At select Nike stores, sustainability services are our way of inviting you to Move to Zero with us, because we can only get to zero by moving there together.”

Mark your calendars for the newly designed Nike Dunk Low SE “Sun Club” makeover. Get your hands on them from July 7, 2022, onwards, available via Nike.com and select merchants for $110.

