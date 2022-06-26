Where to buy Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Nike has been putting a lot of effort into advancing its sustainable 'Move to Zero' campaign. Now its Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Sail" shoes are the newest addition to the series. This new release belongs to the shoe maker’s “Toasty” series, which primarily offers designs that keep your feet toasty during the colder months.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Dunk High Next Nature “Sail” rendition is scheduled to hit the sneaker stores on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. If you’re looking for a pair, you can find them on SNKRS or at select retailers for $130.

Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail shoes is another step towards its Move to Zero initiative

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's brand new idea, "Toasty," has quickly permeated the company's iconic product lines. As part of this collection, the brand has already launched its winterized take on Air Force 1s, Dunk Lows and Blazer Mids. The upcoming Dunk Highs will now boast similar customary features on the uppers just like the previous toasty launches.

Dunks' on the brand’s official web page goes:

“Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and, as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture.”

The shoe company's "Toasty" catalogue predominantly offers design features that keep your feet cozy throughout the colder months.

The product description of Nike Dunk High Next Nature on the Nike official website reads:

“Putting a winterized spin on the '80s basketball icon, the Dunk High "Next Nature Sail" keeps it cozy with a quilted upper made of 100% recycled polyester. Pairing perfectly with your favorite puffy jacket, its supersoft, fleece-like lining helps keep you warm. Its patchwork design is made with of at least 20% recycled content by weight.”

The cushy uppers of these Nike Dunk High Next Nature shoes boast sail, white, and black color schemes all over. The white textile toe boxes are outlined with Sail colorway. All of these elements are fashioned with sustainable materials, which falls under Nike’s 'Move to Zero' lineup.

What’s more, the tongue flaps are crafted with white, while the eyelets encapsulating the tongues are made with Sail tones. These beige eyelets are nicely combined with white drawstring fastenings.

The open end of the tongues is embellished with the Circularity design, which belongs to Nike’s sustainable approach and its 'Move to Zero' initiative. Similar circular designs are placed on the light green insoles, along with “Toasty” lettering on them.

The circular designs are used to adorn tongue flaps as well as insoles. Nike explains these as:

“Inspired by Global Fashion Agenda, we have created Circularity: Guiding the Future of Design. The guide and its related workbook share principles that support a universal call to action for our industry: We must all come together and have a more positive impact on our planet.”

The quarter panels are then emblazoned with staple Nike swooshes made using black tones. Next to these swooshes, a tiny orange Nike tag is attached to the Sail elements running down to the heel counters.

The overall design of this silhouette is comparable to its counterpart in that it has a fleece inside and "Toasty" tags on the sides. Ultimately, the iteration's white midsoles are elegantly tied together with gum brown outsole components for the final details.

Get these minimalist Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Sail" sneakers when they release on July 6. For instant updates on the release of the Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Sail" sneakers, that cost $130, you can even download the Nike SNKRS app.

