Sneaker release dates July 1-7(week 1) 2022 

With June sneaker releases finally ending, it's time to ring in the new month. The following month of July will also see some incredible sneaker arrivals, similar to what we saw this month.

Given that Michael Jordan's shoe brand is responsible for these debuts, Air Jordans are taking the lead during the first week of July. The new iterations of the 1st, 5th, and 36th Air Jordans will be released in the first week of July. Additionally, they will include the "Sail" colorway of Nike's classic Dunk High. There will also be joint releases of the Vault by Vans x BLENDS.

Take a sneak peek at the forthcoming top sneaker releases, which will kick off in July 2022.

Mark your calendars for the week 1 sneaker releases of July 2022

1) Air Jordan 36 Low "Luka"

Take a closer look at the impending sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prepare for the Air Jordan 36 Low "Luka" release on July 1, 2022, at 12 p.m. EDT. They will drop on Nike's shopping websites and a few other authorized retailers. It will cost you $175 for each pair.

The product description of Air Jordan 36 Low Luka on the brand's web page says,

“Next up in the iconic Air Jordan franchise: a wearable expression of Luka's on-court energy. With a minimal yet durable design, this is one of the lightest J's to date. Equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked over a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, you'll get energy return and elite responsiveness when you need it. Step on the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.”

This new style will be dressed in a striking "Electric Blue," "Electro Purple," "Pink Prime," and "Electric Green" color schemes. For improved power and durability on the court, the shoes feature a comprehensive Zoom Air Strobel unit underneath and a Zoom Air component in the forefoot.

2) Air Jordan 5 Retro GS "WNBA"

Take a look at the AJ5 GS WNBA sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

On July 1, 2022, just in kids sizing, these brand-new Air Jordan 5 Retro GS "WNBA" shoes will be dropped on Nike.com, alongside other partner retail outlets. Prices for all sizes will vary, with big kids' sizes costing $150, young kids costing $90 each, and toddlers costing $70 for a pair.

This is what the description of the sneaker reads on the website,

“Lace-up and get ready to cool off the streets in this playful color-up of the classic Air Jordan 5. Bursts of Pinksicle and Team Orange contrast against easy-to-style White for a look that's just at home running for the ice cream truck as it is chilling at the mall. Tumbled leather adds a premium finish to the beloved hoops icon, while Air cushioning in the heel brings the comfort.”

The footwear sports a white tumbled leather top with Safety Orange and Pinksicle elements. The Jumpman appears in Pinksicle with the lace locks popping up in Safety Orange, and the tongue is apparent in a white mesh. Translucent white is employed for the side netting, Pinksickle is used for the midsole and flames, and Safety Orange is used for the outsole to achieve this look of the shoe.

3) BLENDS x Vault by Vans Magic Tape collection

BLENDS x Vault by Vans footwear pack (Image via BLENDS)

For the new "Magic Tape" Collection, the Southern California lifestyle label BLENDS joins the skateboarding brand Vault by Vans. They recreated a total of three footwear models under their Magic Tape lineup, one of which was recently launched. The other two are scheduled for July first week.

The first model from the selection, the BLENDS x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX "Magic Tape Marsh," appears fashioned with white canvases and grey embellishments on the toes, eyelets, and heels.

These updated shoes feature the characteristic, detachable velcro-fitted Bones Vans badge on either side. The uppers are then finished with the sole units entirely composed of white rubber.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Closer Look at the Blends x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX "Magic Tape" Pack bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Closer Look at the Blends x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX "Magic Tape" Pack bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/oF55zWn5NA

The BLENDS x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX "Magic Tape Olive" sneakers are constructed using a combination of canvases and suedes. The touches of olive on the eyelets, toes, and heels counters are employed for decorating the uppers. Following an all-white sole unit, the recognizable Jazz insignia is also recreated in a bone-like look.

On July 2, 2022, only BLENDS, Vans, and a few selective Vans merchants will sell the BLENDS x Vault by Vans "Magic Tape" pairs for $160 each.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase "Bio Hack"

Take a closer at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brilliantly executed Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase "Bio Hack" shoes will hit shelves on July 6, 2022. Get these pairs from the e-commerce stores of Nike's SNKRS app and other select merchants for $130 per pair.

Tobie Hatfield initially conceived Jordan Brand's FlyEase series. These styles offer easy-entry engineering to provide accessible adaptations for people with disabilities. The FlyEase collection has grown significantly over the years by adding more makeovers like "Particle Grey" and "Turf Orange" to its portfolio. The AJ1 Low FlyEase "Bio Hack" will be the newest addition to the lineup.

The FlyEase "Bio Hack" sneaker's description on Nike's official web page reads,

“Lock in your style with this AJ1. We kept everything you love about the classic design—premium leather, Air cushioning, iconic Wings logo—while adding the Nike FlyEase closure system to make on and off a breeze. Getting out the door is now quicker than ever: just strap and zip.”

Fullress @fullress

ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ロー フライイーズ “バイオハック” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 LOW FLYEASE “Bio Hack”)



滑らかな着脱を可能とした「フライイーズ」システムを装、新たにローカットモデルが登場し、「AJ 1 HI Biohack」のカラーリングを継承。



fullress.com/nike-air-jorda… 2022年 発売予定！ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ロー フライイーズ “バイオハック” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 LOW FLYEASE “Bio Hack”)滑らかな着脱を可能とした「フライイーズ」システムを装、新たにローカットモデルが登場し、「AJ 1 HI Biohack」のカラーリングを継承。 2022年 発売予定！ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ロー フライイーズ “バイオハック” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 LOW FLYEASE “Bio Hack”)滑らかな着脱を可能とした「フライイーズ」システムを装、新たにローカットモデルが登場し、「AJ 1 HI Biohack」のカラーリングを継承。fullress.com/nike-air-jorda… https://t.co/yZcDsnU0wf

For the uninitiated, this colorway of the Air Jordan 1 originally debuted in 2020, and it quickly made headlines. Similar color blocking is used, but this new FlyEase version only differs from the previous one in that the latter was a high-top, and the upcoming shoe will be a low-top.

The medial wraparound zippers and several hook-and-loop adjustments are incorporated to complete the shoe design. The sneaker's accessibility components ensure a simple wearing experience and all-day comfort.

5) Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Sail"

Take a look at the Dunk High sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

On July 6, Nike's SNKRS app and a few affiliated retailers will trade the Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Sail" for $130. The sustainable Next Nature Dunk High shoe's details on the shoe brand's website say,

“Putting a winterized spin on the '80s basketball icon, the Dunk High "Next Nature Sail" keeps it cozy with a quilted upper made of 100% recycled polyester. Pairing perfectly with your favorite puffy jacket, its supersoft, fleece-like lining helps keep you warm. Its patchwork design is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight.”

This model comes in a sail, white, and black palette made with eco-friendly components from Nike's "Move to Zero" category. The silhouette also has a grid-like design running down its khaki accent and white base, which is complemented by black Swooshes on either side. The design is similar to its counterpart in that it has a fleece inside, "Toasty" tags on the side, and a pinwheel logo on the tongue. A white and brown sole serves as the iteration's final layer.

6) Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage "Sail"

supker @m88855771832 Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage “Sail” Releases July 6th ift.tt/0OTvkXx Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage “Sail” Releases July 6th ift.tt/0OTvkXx https://t.co/ByFOoKF4EE

The Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage "Sail" will hit the sneaker market on July 6, 2022. The list price of each pair would be $135. Fetch them online from Nike and other retail locations. Take a look at the details as mentioned on the brand's official e-commerce page,

“Sophisticated and wearable, the Air Force 1 High '07 lets you ring in the new age of vintage. Distressed leather in classic Sail pairs with era-echoing, '80s construction for a bold, retro look. The woven canvas side panel and heritage branding on the tongue bring to life the original high-flying look, while Medium Grey accents on the Swoosh and outsole add coveted AF1 appeal.”

The tints of Sail, Medium Grey, Light Bone, and Coconut Milk give the Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage a timeless retro look. The OG 1982 shoe heavily influences the upcoming edition. Here, the grey Nike Swooshes perfectly complement the retro aesthetics of the shoe, which are provided by the leathery uppers and mesh mid-panels.

7) Air Jordan 1 Mid "Light Smoke Grey"

Take a detailed look at the forthcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

On July 7, 2022, the official e-commerce website of Nike and a few other retailers will stock the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Light Smoke Grey" shoes. These footwear pieces will drop with a price tag of $120. Details of the upcoming shoe on the website state,

“Inspired by the original AJ1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in MJ's footsteps. Fresh color trims the clean, classic materials, imbuing modernity into a classic design.”

The white backdrop and "Light Smoke Grey" accents used throughout the uppers make these mid-cut shoes more appealing. The "Anthracite" color that the iconic Nike Swoosh dons is interwoven on to the medial linings.

What's more, the Air Jordan Wing and Jumpman logos are crafted with white for additional details. The signature embroidery on the Swoosh is also achieved with white threads. The sneakers are finished off with white shoelaces and grey outsole units.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far