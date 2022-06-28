Where to buy Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Even though 2022 is only halfway over, the Jordan Brand is already hard at work for next year to bring us a brand-new Cool Grey variant of the Air Jordan 6. The shoe company will be releasing this as a part of its Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Interested buyers will have to wait as these Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey sneakers are scheduled to release on February 4, 2023. Priced at $200 per pair, these chic designs will be easily accessible online via the e-commerce stores of Nike as well as other select merchants.

Air Jordan 6 will receive a Cool Grey makeover for its 2023 release

Take a look at the AJ6 Cool Grey shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The NBA legend’s shoe label has presented some head-turning takes in 2022, namely “Red Oreo” and “Georgetown.” But, the Tinker Hatfield design has much more to offer its fans. So, Jordan Brand will bring in these Cool Grey shoes in 2023.

The story of Air Jordan 6 on the brand’s official website says,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

Earlier, in June 2022, a reliable Jordan news source, @zsneakerheadz, shared the first look of the upcoming footwear edition. The color scheme of these Cool Grey sneakers is heavily influenced by the Air Jordan 11 shoes, launched in December 2021. The eleventh silhouette shared a similar name to the one mentioned.

The uppers feature a perfect balance of premium nubuck and superior leathers. The shoe is predominantly covered with alternate overlays of grey and white.

To begin with, the toe boxes are constructed using grey nubuck, outlined with white leathers. Scattered perforations on the mid-foot and lateral sides are the characteristic elements of the Air Jordan 6 shoes. The grey textile tongue flaps are embellished with “Jordan” lettering and the Jumpman logo.

These tongues are topped with pure white laces to make them more attractive. The TPU fittings on the tongues and heel counters are also used for greater detailing. The Jumpman emblems are also embroidered on the heel counters.

Wrapping up the designs are the frosty and translucent sole units, which have the comfort-friendly Air units towards the heels through a tiny glassy window.

Don’t forget to visit these new Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey pairs, even though it’s too early to set your alarms. These shoes will be dropped in full family sizes, including men’s, grade school, pre-school, and toddler. Here, each men’s pair will cost you $200, while the prices of other sizes are under wraps.

Fetch them from February 4, 2023, via Nike’s SNKRS app or a few authorized retailers.

The shoe company also has various other designs for the Summer 2023 release. A few of these shoes are Air Jordan 5 “Dunk On Mars” and “Aqua” makeovers, Air Jordan 3 “White Cement,” and Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green.” More launches are coming up, so stick around for further updates.

