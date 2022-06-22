Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 5 Mars For Her colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, launched the Air Jordan 5 silhouette in 1990, courtesy of Tinker Hatfield. The shoe was reminiscent of Jordan's wonderful season in 1989 - 1990. After almost three decades, the silhouette is still in full force and has already been revealed in multiple colorways for 2023.

A pair of sneakers that has received an early look from the list of 2023 releases is a women's pair of Air Jordan 5 in Mars For Her colorway. This colorway will be released next year on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for a retail price of $200 on SNKRS and a few selected retailers.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Women's Mars For Her sneakers: Know more about this exclusive pair

Despite next year being far away, a handful of Air Jordan colorways are already rumored to drop in 2023. Air Jordan Mars For Her is the latest colorway to make an appearance on the list. Sneaker leaker page, @zsneakerheadz, took to Instagram to give an early look at Air Jordan 5 Women's Mars For Her sneakers on June 20, 2022.

The offering of Air Jordan 5 Mars For Her is the latest women's exclusive makeover inspired by the planet Mars and Spike Lee's Mars Blackmon. The women's exclusive pair comes dressed in Martian Sunrise / Black / Fire Red / Muslin colorway.

The sneakers are uniquely constructed, with the upper constructed out of Tyvek leather, mesh, and suede. The sneaker's upper base is made of Tyvek leather, which is uncommon for Michael Jordan's eponymous signature shoe line, under Nike Inc.

Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Mars For Her”

Color: Martian Sunrise/Black-Fire Red-Muslin

Style Code: DD9336-800

Release Date: January 14, 2023

Price: $200



The majority of uppers are clad in a Fire Red shade, which is fundamental to the most successful athlete-specific line of footwear. The fire red color has been previously seen over the highly coveted player exclusive white/black / fire red pair from 1990, which were worn by Michael Jordan himself.

The Air Jordan 5 exclusive shark tooth is dressed in the Martian Sunrise shade, adding flair to the sneakers. The Martian Sunrise shade can be seen accentuated at the midsoles. Describing the purpose behind the shark's tooth-reminiscent accent, the Nike site reads,

"Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsoles. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse."

The muted black color is seen over the accompanying Air units and foam, whereas the Muslin shade is seen over the mesh profile windows and lace toggles. The non-original ensemble is rounded out by adding a semi-translucent outsole underfoot, adding an aged, vintage aesthetic to the sneakers.

Air Jordan 5's iconic Jumpman logo (Image via Nike)

Additional detailings are added with the #23 stitched on the lateral heel of the shoe, which is a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number. The 3M detailing is seen over the reflective glow-in-the-dark tongue, accentuating the iconic Jumpman logo. The muted black midsoles are given a flair with the addition of pops of orange.

Official details haven't been released by the Nike label yet, however, the reliable sneaker leaker page, @zsneakerheads, has disclosed on its Instagram page that the women's retro pair will be released on SNKRS on January 14, 2023, for a retail price of $200.

