Bruno Mars posts photo with BTS and thanks them for attending the 'Silk Sonic Show' in Las Vegas, sends fans into a frenzy

K-pop world phenomenon BTS recently attended the Silk Sonic Show at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. With the K-pop boy group arriving in 'Sin City' a few days ago, they took the opportunity to travel around and see various live performances in the city. Ironically, the members met up with the Silk Sonic duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, while attending their concert.

The K-pop boy group has definitely been having a great time in Las Vegas and are constantly updating fans about their exciting trip. From sharing Instagram stories and posting ever-lasting memories on their Instagram feed, the boys are truly living their best lives.

BTS at 'An Evening with Silk Sonic', clicks picture with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

On April 1, 2022, group members RM, SUGA, and Jimin attended a live performance of Silk Sonic in Las Vegas. The boys were spotted by fans at the super duo Silk Sonic’s in-person live concert, which quickly created a buzz on the internet.

Silk Sonic is an American R&B superduo consisting of world-famous singer Bruno Mars and rapper/singer Anderson .Paak. The duo released their hitmaker debut single, Leave The Door Open, in March 2021 which ranked #1 on various international music charts.

The K-pop boy group had the opportunity to go backstage and meet the dynamic duo and get photos clicked with them. One picture shows the five legendary artists standing together and posing for the camera.

On the extreme left, K-pop singer Jimin stood beside Anderson .Paak and in the middle, Bruno Mars posed with his classic brown shades and chic outfit, followed by the iconic K-pop rappers/singers RM and SUGA standing beside him.

Bruno Mars took to his official Instagram account and posted a group photo and updated fans about the unexpected meeting. He wrote:

"Thank you @bts.bighitofficial for coming down to last night's gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely @silksonic."

Anderson .Paak also took to his Instagram account and posted the same picture with a fun caption expressing how happy he was to meet them. He wrote:

“SHEEEEESH!!!”

The K-pop singers also shared the picture on their individual Instagram accounts, with RM calling the American duo “Legends”, SUGA posting a black and white picture, and JIMIN going caption-less.

Fans react to BTS and Silk Sonic's iconic group picture

Soon after the group picture dropped, fans of the artists took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing the iconic singers posing together. Fans are also requesting that the K-pop boy group and Silk Sonic collaborate for a song in the near future.

xXSoldier08Yang2Xx @soldier08yang2 @BrunoMars @BTS I'm so happy they had the chance to see you guys perform. God bless! @silksonic Thank you Bruno Mars/silksonic for the shout out to our BTS.I'm so happy they had the chance to see you guys perform. God bless! @BrunoMars @BTS @silksonic Thank you Bruno Mars/silksonic for the shout out to our BTS. 😇 I'm so happy they had the chance to see you guys perform. God bless! 🇺🇸😊🎶💖🎶

Kthv_Bearwifeu🐻🫠🤍 @Erica87155267 @PJM_vocal @BrunoMars I'm so happy to see you get together with each other..love u Bruno, Silk Sonic and BTS 🫂🥹 @BTS Legends stays legends..I'm so happy to see you get together with each other..love u Bruno, Silk Sonic and BTS🫂🥹 @PJM_vocal @BrunoMars @BTS Legends stays legends..💜💜💗💗 I'm so happy to see you get together with each other..love u Bruno, Silk Sonic and BTS😭🫂🥹💜💜💗💗💗

Meanwhile, V (Kim Tae-hyung) had some fun of his own and visited a jazz club in Las Vegas on the same night. The K-pop idol took to his Instagram account and posted a video of himself grooving to the beat of the iconic song Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra.

Additionally, BTS will be performing their hit single Butter at the 64th GRAMMY Awards on April 3 at 05.00 pm Pacific Time. The award ceremony will take place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

