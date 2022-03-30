P Nation's first boy group TNX introduces its members with chic debut profile pictures

P Nation has released a series of profile pictures of the members of TNX. The record label created the group’s official social media accounts on March 29 and revealed the debut date of its first-ever boy group. The boys are set to release their debut album on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.

The group is a six-member line-up of Woo Kyung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Cheon Jun Hyeok, Eun Hwi, and Oh Sung Jun.

P Nation releases official profile pictures of TNX members

On March 30, 2022, record label and entertainment agency P Nation released striking profile pictures of its first K-pop boy group. The agency posted individual pictures of each member styled in unique and staggering outfits.

This is the first time that the boys are being introduced to fans as members of TNX. The rookie boy group were participants of SBS’s survival program LOUD and were selected as the winners.

1. Kyung Jun

The first to be officially introduced was group member Kyung Jun. The idol was styled in formal black pants and a blue shirt with a pink turtleneck sweater tucked inside. He was additionally styled in a semi-formal outfit and was captured in a classic black and white picture.

2. Jun Hyeok

Next up is group member Jun Hyeok. The K-pop star wore a green and yellow colored ensemble with checkered pants, a striped sweater, a tie and shirt. Jun Hyeok paired his look with formal black shoes and flaunted his bold visuals for the camera.

3. Hyun Soo

The third member to be introduced to the group was Hyun Soo. The singer was styled in a pair of beige colored pants, a knitted sweater with vibrant colors weaved into it, and a turtleneck sweater tucked inside.

4. Tae Hun

Tae Hun was the fourth member to be introduced to the group. The idol wore a blue ensemble with a knitted sweater, light blue denim jeans, a shirt, and tie. He was photographed in a black and white picture and a close-up shot that focused on his facial features.

5. Eun Hwi

The fifth member to be introduced was Eun Hwi. For his official profile picture, the singer wore a blue-colored turtleneck top with plaid designs on the neck area. He matched his top with colorful pants and flaunted his charming visuals.

6. Sung Jun

The sixth member to be introduced was Sung Jun. The K-pop idol was clad in a pair of brown and green checkered pants, a half-sleeved V-neck sweat, and a blue shirt. The singer was also photographed in a black and white picture and close-up.

Fans react to TNX members' profile pictures

After P Nation dropped the members' official profile pictures on Twitter, fans expressed their excitement and commented on each members’ chic outfits and gorgeous visuals. They also stated that the members' dream-like pictures raised anticipation for their debut.

JD_MySweetPrince @minaJDM why you doing this to us you have my heart @TNX_Official OMGGGG.. I'm having a heart attackwhy you doing this to usyou have my heart @TNX_Official OMGGGG.. I'm having a heart attack 😭😭😭 why you doing this to us❤❤❤❤ you have my heart 🌸 https://t.co/YxNP0J2Er7

JH💜HJ @hxyDJFHli1r6Di9 @TNX_Official 역쉬 언제나 다른 기준으로 보게되는 우리심장!! 오늘도 천준혁 다했다 @TNX_Official 역쉬 언제나 다른 기준으로 보게되는 우리심장!! 오늘도 천준혁 다했다❤️💜😍👍😘

Meanwhile, TNX members released videos of themselves on the group's official Twitter account. In the video, they are seen having fun within the agency's premises. The boys were made to pick colorful chits which had tasks written on them. The mission was to strike a certain pose with a fellow-member and record a video while doing so.

The boys laughed and played along to this interesting game as they updated fans about themselves and increased the anticipation for their upcoming debut album.

Edited by Danyal Arabi