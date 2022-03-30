×
P Nation's first boy group TNX introduces its members with chic debut profile pictures

Group member Eun Hwi (Image @TNX_Official/ Twitter)
Modified Mar 30, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Feature

P Nation has released a series of profile pictures of the members of TNX. The record label created the group’s official social media accounts on March 29 and revealed the debut date of its first-ever boy group. The boys are set to release their debut album on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST.

[TNX]The New Six2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KST TNX DEBUTTW ➡ @TNX_OfficialIG ➡ instagram.com/official.tnxFB ➡ facebook.com/official.tnx#TNX #220517_6pmKST #피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/1TTunZVikJ

The group is a six-member line-up of Woo Kyung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Cheon Jun Hyeok, Eun Hwi, and Oh Sung Jun.

P Nation releases official profile pictures of TNX members

On March 30, 2022, record label and entertainment agency P Nation released striking profile pictures of its first K-pop boy group. The agency posted individual pictures of each member styled in unique and staggering outfits.

[📣] TNX 온라인 미니팬미팅 2022.04.05 (Tue) 7pm 네이버 나우에서 만나요 ‼️🔗 now.naver.com/player/14777#TNX #피네이션 #PNATION

This is the first time that the boys are being introduced to fans as members of TNX. The rookie boy group were participants of SBS’s survival program LOUD and were selected as the winners.

1. Kyung Jun

[TNX]우경준 Kyung Jun2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#우경준 #KyungJun #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/0VVwu6UYQB

The first to be officially introduced was group member Kyung Jun. The idol was styled in formal black pants and a blue shirt with a pink turtleneck sweater tucked inside. He was additionally styled in a semi-formal outfit and was captured in a classic black and white picture.

2. Jun Hyeok

[TNX]천준혁 Jun Hyeok2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#천준혁 #JunHyeok #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/4z7pEQe7Ea

Next up is group member Jun Hyeok. The K-pop star wore a green and yellow colored ensemble with checkered pants, a striped sweater, a tie and shirt. Jun Hyeok paired his look with formal black shoes and flaunted his bold visuals for the camera.

3. Hyun Soo

[TNX]장현수 Hyun Soo2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#장현수 #HyunSoo #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/1EHoSwlbqO

The third member to be introduced to the group was Hyun Soo. The singer was styled in a pair of beige colored pants, a knitted sweater with vibrant colors weaved into it, and a turtleneck sweater tucked inside.

4. Tae Hun

[TNX]최태훈 Tae Hun2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#최태훈 #TaeHun #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/AvGrclzoaH

Tae Hun was the fourth member to be introduced to the group. The idol wore a blue ensemble with a knitted sweater, light blue denim jeans, a shirt, and tie. He was photographed in a black and white picture and a close-up shot that focused on his facial features.

5. Eun Hwi

[TNX]은휘 Hwi2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#은휘 #Hwi #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/nFC5Kw48DD

The fifth member to be introduced was Eun Hwi. For his official profile picture, the singer wore a blue-colored turtleneck top with plaid designs on the neck area. He matched his top with colorful pants and flaunted his charming visuals.

6. Sung Jun

[TNX]오성준 Sung Jun2022. 05. 17 Tue 6PM KSTTNX DEBUT#오성준 #SungJun #TNX#220517_6pmKST#피네이션 #PNATION https://t.co/angqbA75PL

The sixth member to be introduced was Sung Jun. The K-pop idol was clad in a pair of brown and green checkered pants, a half-sleeved V-neck sweat, and a blue shirt. The singer was also photographed in a black and white picture and close-up.

Fans react to TNX members' profile pictures

After P Nation dropped the members' official profile pictures on Twitter, fans expressed their excitement and commented on each members’ chic outfits and gorgeous visuals. They also stated that the members' dream-like pictures raised anticipation for their debut.

@TNX_Official MAKNAAAEEEEE SUNGJUUUUUNNNN🥲😭💕 https://t.co/2udQbX119c
@TNX_Official Eun Hwi~🥲😭💕 https://t.co/h2eUHeoLGL
@kyungjunlyz @TNX_Official PLS EUNHWI LOOK SO HANDSOME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💙🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
@TNX_Official I CAN'T, LEADER TAEHUN SOOOOOOO HAAAAANDSOOOOOOMEEEEEE😭💕 https://t.co/iQPqxL9KJf
@TNX_Official OMGGGG.. I'm having a heart attack 😭😭😭 why you doing this to us❤❤❤❤ you have my heart 🌸 https://t.co/YxNP0J2Er7
@TNX_Official 역쉬 언제나 다른 기준으로 보게되는 우리심장!! 오늘도 천준혁 다했다❤️💜😍👍😘
@TNX_Official 사랑해요. https://t.co/3P9WN4XHqP

Meanwhile, TNX members released videos of themselves on the group's official Twitter account. In the video, they are seen having fun within the agency's premises. The boys were made to pick colorful chits which had tasks written on them. The mission was to strike a certain pose with a fellow-member and record a video while doing so.

The boys laughed and played along to this interesting game as they updated fans about themselves and increased the anticipation for their upcoming debut album.

