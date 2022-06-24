Where to buy Air Jordan 6 Georgetown shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

After revamping the Air Jordan 6 silhouette with “Red Oreo” and “Midnight Navy” color schemes earlier in 2022, Michael Jordan’s company is pulling up their socks for the upcoming “Georgetown” colorway. The latest makeover has the shoes wrapped in neutral suede, which is a nod to popular basketball team Georgetown Hoyas.

The soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” colorway will be amongst the early September 2022 releases of the shoe label. The pair are likely to arrive on the e-commerce portal of Nike’s SNKRS app on September 3. They will become available at certain retail locations simultaneously. Each pair will be marked at $200.

Air Jordan 6 enveloped in muted suede for 'Georgetown' colorway

Take a detailed look at the Air Jordan 6 Georgetown colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tinker Hatfield’s contributions to the Jordan Brand are undoubtedly priceless, and the iconic Air Jordan 6 silhouette is just one example of his brilliance. Introduced in 1991, the sixth shoe model of the NBA legend’s company sent shockwaves through the sneaker world due to its distinctive design and appeal.

The story of Air Jordan 6 on the Nike’s official website reads:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

After giving several enticing makeovers to the shoe, the Jordan Brand is now showering its love on the Georgetown Hoyas with the fresh “Georgetown” colorway. Fans of the team can expect the head coach Patrick Ewing as well as his team to sport the Georgetown colorway of this iconic silhouette in the coming seasons.

The monotone AJ6 shoes are warmly dressed in tonal grey hues, which is indicative of Georgetown Hoyas. The uppers are enfolded in muted grey suedes, but are enlivened by the touches of navy blue at different locations.

For improved airflow, numerous perforations are present on the medial sides, the tongue flaps, and around the collar area of the shoe. These reflective 3M perforations are placed on the suede medial panels.

The rugged appearance of the suede appearance is nicely complemented by the satiny tongue elements which are also fashioned with tonal grey textiles. The staple Jumpman branding on the tongues is embroidered with navy threads. More hints of blue can be seen on the heel pull tabs.

Moreover, the tongues are topped with the softer grey laces which nicely contrast against the darker tones of the eyelets.

To elevate these shoes further, they are attached with attractive sole units. The translucent midsoles are banded together with tonal grey outsole units, and the navy-hued Jumpman logo is embedded at the base in between this arrangement.

Lastly, the brand has incorporated Visible Air units in the midsoles, which are known for offering comfort and agility.

You can get the upcoming Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" sneakers if you want to support your beloved basketball team. Or, you can choose to get them because of the sophisticated, elegant design. They will be available September 3, 2022, onwards at $200 per pair. This colorway will be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and at certain partnered retail locations. For instant updates, you may also register on the Nike website.

In addition to the aforementioned colorway, the Jordan Brand has also created the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 6 edition. As of now, that pair is slated to release on February 4, 2023, for $200.

