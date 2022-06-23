Where to buy Air Jordan 14 Ginger shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 14 silhouette is undoubtedly one of the most popular models of the Jordan Brand. It was Michael Jordan's first signature shoe to debut after his second NBA retirement, between 1998 and 1999. In merely two decades of its existence, this model presented some really spellbinding colorways, now offering an all-new “Ginger” palette.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ginger” colorway is sending shockwaves through the sneaker market, which will probably make its appearance on August 24, 2022. The dapper 14th shoe of Michael Jordan will arrive with a price tag of $200. Fans can easily pick them up online from the Nike’s SNKRS app, along with a few other affiliated merchants.

OG 1999 Air Jordan 14 receives a Ginger palette in 2022

Take a closer look at the AJ14 Ginger shoes (Image via Instagram/zsneakerheadz)

After cheering on Jordan fans and sneakerheads with their promising collaborative Air Jordan 14 releases in 2021, particularly those with Aleali May and CLOT, the shoe label will now release its fresh take.

The original Jordan 14 Low from 1999, an inaugural release, is yet to see a full-fledged retro appearance. Hence, fans may have to wait a while, as the 2022 Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" will be released in a mid-cut design.

The story of Air Jordan 14, as mentioned on the Nike’s official website, reads:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

These AJ14s are predominantly covered in Ginger hues, along with white and black elements. The uppers of the fresh iteration are constructed using superior nubuck as well as leather.

The design starts with white toe boxes, and these sleek leather elements extend from the toes to the heel counters. The smooth and even mustard nubuck on the uppers are combined with black, which make up the tongue flaps and laces.

The premium knitted tongues are made using bold black hues, and the ends are tagged with highly coveted Jordan letterings. Next to the other end of these tongues, the lace dubrae is also emblazoned with a black Jumpman emblem.

These bold black tongues are topped with similar black laces, which adds a laceless resemblance to the shoes. What’s more, the medial sides are embedded with much admired Ferrari-influenced Jumpman brooches.

More white accents are added to the black heel counters in the form of Jumpman Insignia and Michael Jordan’s jersey number “23.” The Jumpman markings are also added to the black outsoles. Minimal red highlights are also prominent on the tongue flaps, and heel tabs that add a punch to them.

Do not miss out on these soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 14 “Ginger” shoes. You can also sign up on the shoe brand’s official web page for quick updates and more details about these Air Jordans that are releasing on August 24. Priced at $200 for each pair, these pairs will drop on the SNKRS app and select retailers.

In related news, the shoe maker is working on its Air Jordan 14 Spring 2023 release. One of which will be the low-cut “Metallic Silver” colorway. These shoes will be delivered for $180 per pair, so stay tuned for further updates.

