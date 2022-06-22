Where to buy Air Jordan 9 Fire Red shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is working real hard to add more new colorways to the Air Jordan 9 catalogue. As a result of these efforts, we witnessed “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” iterations, which were introduced by the NBA legend’s shoe company earlier this year. Now, the label seems to be working on the hybrid of the previous two releases, as the upcoming “Fire Red” rendition of the fan-favourite shoe features both red and grey elements.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Air Jordan 9 Fire Red colorway is expected to hit the sneaker market. Fans will be able to get them for $200 per pair.

In addition to the Nike’s SNKRS app, the forthcoming Fire Red Jordans will also be offered by affiliated sellers like Dick’s, Finish Line, FootLocker, JD Sports US, Champs, Nordstrom, Snipes US, YCMC, DTLR, Extra Butter, Sheikh, A Ma Maniere, Social Status, and Feature.

Air Jordan 9 Fire Red shoes are also garnished with hits of grey and white

This week kicked off with an in-hand look at the upcoming “Fire Red” Air Jordan 9, which was shared by a trusted Jordan insider, namely @zsneakerheadz, on its social media handles. Since then, these pairs have taken over the sneaker world, enticing Jordanheads and sneaker geeks alike.

The story of Air Jordan 9 on the official Nike website says,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

Those who have been tracking the Air Jordan 9 arrivals in recent years are probably familiar that the "Grey" hue is not new to the AJ9 as Michael Jordan’s sneaker brand debuted the “Cool Grey” as well as the “Flint” colorways in 2002 and 2003, respectively. Similarly, for this release, dashes of grey are put to use, besides the red highlights.

The pairs feature an ideal blend of patent glossy leathers with high-quality matte counterparts. Although the pairs are titled “Fire Red,” limited hits of fiery red are employed for the adornment of these sneakers.

The white matte leathers are coupled with grey glossy ones for making the upper body. On this subtle backdrop, the vivid red eyelets are attached to hold the drawstrings in place. These red eyestays exhibit grey laces. While most part of the tongue flaps are fashioned with white, the open end is embellished with Jordan branding on them, embroidered in red.

Moreover, the mid-foot section of the white leather is decorated with textured detailing to add more appeal to them. The inner linings as well as the collars are lined with lustrous grey.

In addition to the forefoot, the heel counters and the midsoles are covered with akin grey elements. On the rear side, the shoe is emblazoned with red hits in the form of Michael’s jersey number “23,” Jumpman’s basketball logo, and heel pull tabs. Wrapping them up are the clear white outsoles, which boast embedded Jumpman logos in red.

As of now, the dates are awaiting confirmation from the brand. But they will most likely be dropped on November 5. Interested buyers can signup to the official brand site for further updates of the arriving shoes.

Also, if you miss out on these Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" at the SNKRS store, keep an eye out for them at other stores after they release.

