Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015: Everything we know so far 

Stussy and Nike have been actively working together for their 2022 apparel and sneaker releases, with the Nike Air Max 2015 silhouettes being the latest collection on their list. After debuting multiple takes on Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid shoes earlier this year, the two labels are now revamping the Air Max 2015 shoes with a “Fossil” makeover.

Although all the important details of the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 Fossil iteration are still under cover, they can hit the sneaker market anytime soon in 2022. Fans and interested shoppers will have to hold onto their horses till the official release date of these rugged aesthetic shoes.

Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 will arrive in hemp-like finish with Fossil colorway in 2022

Take a closer look at the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 Fossil colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In its recent sneaker collaboration with Nike, Stussy has laid greater emphasis on reinterpreting the sportswear brand's widely loved masterpieces. The duo caused a stir in 2020 by resurrecting a few forgotten treasures, namely the Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 and the Air Kukini, which they reimagined in a completely different style.

For their upcoming 2022 launch, they are adhering to lesser touched styles like the Nike Air Max 2015. Stussy's move left all its fans curious and perplexed.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Twitter handle of a sneaker geek, namely @US_11, made public the detailed look of the upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 shoes.

The complete uppers of the shoes featured Fossil tinted construction. The muted fossil shoes are adorned with minimal black detailing, primarily put in place to highlight the logos of both the labels.

Hemp-like netted uppers boast similarly colored eyelets, tongue flaps, and lateral sections. Here, a lighter shade of fossil is employed for laces, which further adds an appealing element to the uppers of the shoe.

The lace dubrae is emblazoned with black embroidered Nike swoosh, while the Stussy tag is sewn vertically along the eyelets. The front also sports co-branded Stussy and Air Max markings on the tongue flaps.

The most attractive part of these minimalist designs are the black inverted swooshes sitting on the medial sides of the pairs. These monotone uppers are complimented with similar fossil midsoles, which are banded well with black outsoles. The latter imparts a groovy appearance from the sides. The midsoles are equipped with comforting and cushiony Air units.

Ultimately, the akin inner lining as well as insoles stamped with black co-branding rounds out the hairy and coarse aesthetics of these kicks.

As of now, we only have a detailed look at the Fossil colorway, which is expected to be followed by multiple colorways in the coming weeks.

Nike x Stussy also unveiled a collection of Air Penny 2 footwear

For 2022, Stussy is emphasising the obscure side of Nike silhouettes, therefore, in addition to Air Max 2015, the collab recently introduced their Air Penny 2 footwear collection. For the uninitiated, these designs originally arrived in 1996.

This collection features two different colorways, “Black/Cobalt Pulse/White” and “White/Cobalt Pulse/Smoke Grey,” both of which are dropping on June 30, 2022. Fetch these pairs for $200 per pair. The Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 footwear pack will be delivered via the e-commerce stores of Stussy and Nike.

