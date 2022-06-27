Where to buy Air Jordan 5 Concord shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Earlier this year, the Jordan brand unveiled the Regal Pink and Green Bean renditions of Air Jordan 5. Now, to further expand the lineup of its fifth iconic silhouette, the shoe company will release a brand new "Concord" hue.

The impending new colorway of Air Jordan 5 is all set to make its debut on Saturday, August 13, 2022. This “Concord” iteration will be purchasable for $200 per pair. You can grab yours via Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from a few other authorized merchants. The sneakers will be delivered in men's and grade school sizings.

Air Jordan 5 will soon arrive in a Concord colorway, with serrated sole units

Take a closer look at the AJ5 Concord shoes (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

In 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was incorporated into the Jordan family. Since then, Tinker Hatfield's shoe design has witnessed a number of successful debuts, impressing both Jordanheads and sneaker enthusiasts.

Earlier, in 2022, a few trusted Jordan sleuths had shared an in-hand look at the impending release.

The shoe company approached its earlier configurations for the most recent release, particularly the Fire Red rendition of AJ5. For the uninitiated, this Fire Red shoe was released in 2020.

In the Concord rendition, the red hits of the aforementioned shoe have been replaced with purple. The uppers are fashioned with superior white leather, and are loaded with touches of eponymous Concord all across the body. Some hits of black, particularly on the soles units, have also been employed to complete the design of the shoes.

The sheeny tongue counter boasts a reflective 3M, and is embroidered with concord-hued Jumpman logos. On the rear, the tongue flaps sport purple fabrics. These tongues are then covered with akin white eyelets and laces, while the lateral sides, next to the eyelets, feature TPU netting. The netting adds more appeal to the front of the shoes.

The collar sections are covered in white, whereas the inner linings are covered with purple textiles. The heel counters are adorned in identical purple hues, like the ones on the tongues.

The characteristic feature of Air Jordan 5 is the black midsole, which is finished with purple serrated designs. These bold black midsoles are incorporated with Air units, which are easily discernible towards the heels.

Finally, the frosty and blue-toned translucent outsole units match the rest of the design. Underneath, these outsoles are also embedded with the Jumpman logos in the concord hue.

Set your reminders so that you don’t miss out on these arriving Air Jordan 5 Concord sneakers. With the expected release date of August 13, 2022, these shoes will drop with a retail price tag of $200. Cop them either from the Nike SNKRS app or from other affiliated merchants.

In related news, the shoe manufacturer is also busy prepping for their forthcoming 2023 AJ5 releases. As of now, the two colorways on the list are “Dunk on Mars” and “Aqua.” While the former is set to launch on January 14, 2023, the latter will release on January 21. Both these shoes will retail at $200 per pair.

