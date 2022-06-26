5 best red Air Jordan sneakers of all time

Nike Air Jordans are always in style. Most Jordan fans strive for such styles and colorways that they can readily match most of their outfits. We must understand that some colors are essential when it comes to our collection of shoes.

The most basic colors we must include in our selection of sneakers are black, grey, white, and red. And over the years, the Jordan brand has done a great job of providing fresh styles and patterns for these classic colors.

Red sneakers stand out among these colors for their ability to liven up simple clothes. Jordan Brand owns a wide assortment of red sneakers designs, so why not? Let’s see a few of such Air Jordans garnered an overwhelming response from Jordanheads and other sneaker aficionados.

Five of the most desirable red Air Jordan released over the years

1) Air Jordan 13 Red Flint

This modern “Red Flint” makeover of AJ13 was made public last year on May 1, 2021. Arriving with a price tag of $190, these shoes were sold by the online stores of Nike and other affiliated sellers.

The description of this Air Jordan 13 Red Flint colorway on Nike’s official web page reads:

“The Air Jordan 13 first hit shelves in November 1997 as MJ rocked the singular silhouette in pursuit of his sixth world title. Nearly 6 months later, the design debuted its 'Flint Grey' colourway—a look that instantly became a must-have for both ballers and footwear aficionados. 23 years later, we're breathing new life into that make-up with a bold infusion of Gym Red. Grab this heritage-inspired hybrid just in time for another deep playoff run.”

These Tinker Hatfield creations were topped with different and unique textile overlays, which preserved their shiny and billowing characteristics while taking on a striking "Gym Red" color. On top of the suede paneling in the stated grey tone, the characteristic holographic eyeball occupied the lateral ankle areas.

Moreover, the tumbled white leather was brought in to play on the tongue flaps and the forefoot, which served as a bonus to the "Flint Grey" midsole embellishment. These detailings took inspiration from the panther’s paw.

Ultimately, the revamped outer sole units came in various colors that were bejeweled with the typical Jumpman logo. These markings were located underneath the arch of the foot.

2) Air Jordan 5 Red Suede

The Air Jordan 5 was given a “Red Suede” upgrade, which debuted on July 1, 2017. Each pair of these bold red shoes fetched $190. The e-commerce websites delivered them to Nike and other select retailers.

The design and color scheme of this Jordan 5 seemed to have been prompted by the act of flight (both on and off the court. They centered on the famous Red and Black flight suits from the 1990s.

Most of the uppers were wrapped in namesake suedes, including midsole, lace, and quarter panel, all fashioned with red. Contrasting 3M Metallic Silver tongue flaps, Black strikes on the lining, and the serrated midsoles added to the design. Finally, the frosty translucent outsole in the front completed the appearance.

4) Air Jordan 14 Gym Red

One of the most desirable launches of 2020 was these trendsetting Air Jordan 14s, which received a “Gym Red” upgrade. Released on July 2, 2020, these red shoes were added for $190 per pair. These pairs were dropped on the official web page of Nike as well as with other authorized retail sites.

The majority of the uppers were fashioned with flaming red nubuck elements. Then, the meshed breathable tongues and the toe boxes were juxtaposed in rich black nubuck.

The heel counters of these AJs were constructed using black rubber cushions, ornamented with the Little Jumpman logo and jersey number of Michael Jordan "23." The jersey number was placed vertically elongated on the heels.

The top of the tongue tabs boasted red Jordan lettering, while the bottom of the collar had a more miniature Jumpman insignia. The quarter panel possessed a jeweled shield, which was a characteristic element. Furthermore, the top part of the asymmetrical collar's black edge made it perfect.

The white EVA foam was employed to make the midsoles and serrated anchors rise onto the forefoot. The ridged, deep black carbon fiber mid-foot plates were incorporated for more grip. Finally, the Zoom Air pumped into both the heels and the forefoot offered maximum padding that completed them.

4) Air Jordan 1 Mid Red Pomegranate

Unlike other red-tinted AJs, this “Pomegranate” Red Air Jordan 1 Mid is fashioned with both matte and metallic shades of scarlet. Dropped on December 30, 2021, as a Christmas special edition, this AJ1 was introduced via the online retail locations of Nike and other partner merchants for $135.

The entire upper body was covered with patent leather reinforcements, which were composed of rich "Pomegranate" colors. These tints of red resembled the typical Christmas decorations by mimicking their brilliance. Also, their aforementioned date of release made them even more alluring for the winter holidays.

In contrast to the metallic red, the matted panels were employed for some parts of the shoe design. This lackluster hue was similar to the typical "University Red" shade. The midsole was enveloped in white, while the lacing, branding, and sole outer units boasted akin red tints.

5) Air Jordan 2 Low Gym Red

Out of many low-top AJs, a few stood out and received an overwhelming response from their fans; one such pair was this Air Jordan 2 Low Gym Red. These low-tops were inducted via the Jordan brand retailers on April 2, 2016. They were priced at $160 for each pair.

“The Air Jordan II provided a versatile take on the most luxurious Air Jordan ever. The premium pair first returned in 1994 and is now revived once again for its 30th anniversary. The anniversary is celebrated in fitting fashion with the low-cut icon dressed in a refreshing gym red colorway featuring subtle hits of hyper turquoise.”

The Gym Red variant was one of the most notable releases of the silhouette of the year 2016. The sneaker, an original low-cut version, displayed its striking color and complete profile.

Here, the tonal synthetics were utilized for the back to strengthen the structure. The reptile textured skin was also chosen for the top to radiate a premium sense of style further. Moreover, the best-known wing logos were featured on the tongue in black, while the turquoise inner soles served as a prominent example of juxtaposition. Eventually, the comprehensive rubber sole unit and the matching laces served as the final touches.

