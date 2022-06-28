Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid Our Force 1 shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Since its inception in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has been one of Nike's greatest achievements. This shoe owns a glorious legacy of four decades and is being celebrated by the footwear label in 2022. The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Our Force 1” rendition will be the latest instalment of the ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations.

These Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Our Force 1” shoes are all set to drop on June 29, 2022. Each pair of these bold black sneakers will cost you $110. You can easily buy these pairs from Nike's e-commerce stores or from authorized sellers.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Our Force 1 shoes observe the 40th anniversary of AF1s

Take a closer at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The story of the silhouette, as stated by the brand’s official website reads,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the tarmac. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a back seat to its status as a street icon.”

Nike is continuously updating and revamping the legendary Bruce Kilgore sneaker design. Without a doubt, the Air Force 1 Mid has significantly improved Nike's standing and standard of excellence.

The sportswear juggernaut will honor Kilgore's enormous contributions in 2022 through new collaborative releases from Stussy and Off-White as well as by GRs. With this new "Our Force 1," textured leathers will be used to cover the sneakers.

The product description on Nike’s web page says,

“Inspired by rebellious spirits who create new ways of expression, the 'Our Force 1' AF-1 brings quintessential streetwear tones to an iconic style. Celebrating the origins of streetwear with punk attitudes and staples, the black textured leather upper is tough and offers a mean streak to your sneakers. Commemorating the AF-1's 40th anniversary, oversized "AIR FORCE 1, SINCE 1982" embroidery appears on the ankle straps of this basketball-turned-streetwear classic.”

The uppers are entirely covered in leather. Both the sleek as well as textured leather overlays are combined for the upper construction. Although the majority of the shoe design is enveloped in black leather, touches of different colors are used to make the sneakers more enticing.

The radially placed perforations occupy the toe boxes. Next to the toe boxes, the mini swooshes are embroidered on the lace dubrae. In addition to this, the stitches are done well with white threads, which contours the sneaker body beautifully.

Moving on, the eyelets as well as the laces of akin black tones are placed atop the printed textile tongue flaps. One end of these tongues is emblazoned with characteristic Nike Air branding. Surrounding the collars are the black velcro straps, adorned with bold embroidered letterings of “AIR FORCE 1” on one shoe, with “SINCE 1982” on the other.

The customary large Nike swooshes on the laterals are fashioned with black leather. Furthermore, the heel counters are decorated with Nike Air labeling. The insoles are also stamped with the year of the silhouette's inception and "OUR FORCE" letterings to accomplish the theme. Eventually, the off-white midsoles are incorporated with the Air unit and black outsole units finish off the look.

Mark your calendars for these Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Our Force 1” footwear edition. These shoes will arrive on June 29, 2022, at 10 am EST. Priced at $110, these all-black mids will be delivered via Nike’s SNKRS app as well as by select sellers.

