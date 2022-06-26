Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage Sail shoes? Price, release date and more details explored

This year, Nike is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their enduring Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. It seems that these celebrations will last all year long given the alarming rates at which the new AF1s are entering the sneaker market. The brand's new AF1 High Vintage "Sail Medium Grey" hue is the most recent addition to these celebrations after the "White Chocolate" colorway dropped earlier this month.

The impending Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 Vintage “Sail Medium Grey” sneaker is all set to arrive on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Each pair of these high-tops will cost you $135. Spruce up your footwear collection with these dual-toned sneakers, which will be delivered via Nike's e-commerce website, SNKRS app, and other authorized sellers. Both men’s as well as grade school sizes of these AF1s will be available for fans of different ages.

Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage Sail shoe celebrates four glorious decades of the iconic style

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage Sail Medium Grey sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most sought-after designs of Nike are undoubtedly its Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022. The story of the classic Air Force 1 shoe on Nike’s official web page says,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

As a part of these celebrations, the shoe label has given numerous makeovers to low-cut, mid, and high-top variants of the silhouette. Both collaborative editions like the ones released with Off-White and Billie Eilish, alongside a slew of GRs have been introduced till now. Now, with the fresh Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 "Sail Medium Grey," the brand is putting a retro take on an original AF1 colorway.

The product description of the arriving Air Force 1 High Sail and Medium Grey shoes on the shoe label’s e-commerce website reads,

“Sophisticated and wearable, the Air Force 1 High '07 lets you ring in the new age of vintage. Distressed leather in classic Sail pairs with era-echoing, '80s construction for a bold, retro look. The woven canvas side panel and heritage branding on the tongue bring to life the original high-flying look, while Medium Grey accents on the Swoosh and outsole add coveted AF1 appeal.”

Loaded with the hits of retro all over, the uppers of these AF1s sport premium leathers of eponymous “Sail” and “Medium Grey” hues. The breathable perforations on the sleek toe boxes are contoured with mildly textured sail leathery elements.

The quarter panels are complete with superior knitting units. These knitted elements on the sides are topped with Medium grey swooshes, which are a characteristic feature of these silhouettes.

Tints of light bone are also employed to make the tongue flaps, eyelets, and the lace fasteners. The tongues underneath laces are adorned with the highly coveted Nike Air branding on open end. Similar Air markings are also added to the insoles and heel counters. The heel sections are highlighted with suede grey elements, topped with the stated Nike Air branding.

Lastly, the sneakers are completed with light bone/sail toned midsoles and the medium grey outer sole units to match the rest.

Don’t forget to be the part of these celebrations with the next Nike Air Force 1 High Vintage “Sail” sneaker release. AF1 admirers can sign up on Nike’s SNKRS app for quick updates about the release of these shoes.

