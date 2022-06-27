Where to buy Air Jordan 7 Cardinal shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Marking three glorious decades of its seventh beloved silhouette, Jordan Brand is bringing back its highly sought-after Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” shoe for the fourth time. Yes, you heard it right! The OG AJ7 Cardinal, which debuted in 1992, is arriving for the Holiday season this year.

The impending Air Jordan 7 Cardinal sneakers are slated to hit the shelves on Saturday, November 26, 2022. These pairs will range from $65 to $210, based on the size you pick.

Obviously, Nike’s e-commerce web page and other affiliated merchants will also offer these shoes.

Air Jordan 7 Cardinal shoes will be back for fourth time since 1992

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 7 Cardinal sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The story of Air Jordan 7 on the official Nike website reads:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents’ will while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

2022 is quite special for the seventh shoe of the Jordan family, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of this member, which was inducted back in 1992. Anyone who has diligently followed the Air Jordan 7 sneaker releases is likely aware of how significant the OG “Cardinal” colorway is for the seventh shoe family.

This is why the Jordan Brand has previously brought these shoes back multiple times, and the most recent launch will be their fourth introduction. For the unfamiliar, the footwear was reissued in 2006 and 2011.

The entire, leathery uppers are wrapped nicely with white, while the hits of red, black, and bronze are scattered all over. When closely examined, fans can see that white sleek leathers are combined with textured white counterparts to achieve the design of these pairs.

Moreover, the lateral panels, as well as mid-foot areas, are loaded with asymmetrical perforations for breathability and detailing. The white textile tongues are covered with white eyelets and laces.

These Cardinal shoe tongues are embellished with the “AIR JORDAN” lettering in black.

Then, the akin white-collar areas are decorated with contrasting bronze Jumpman insignia. These padded cushy collars boast red inner linings, highlighting the features of these shoes.

Heel tabs are another attractive part. These heel counters are adorned with Michael’s jersey number “23,” which is red and black. Above the jersey number, the bronze-hued pull tabs are placed on them.

Finally, coming to the sole units, they are fashioned in red, white, and black. Here, the Air units aren’t visible like other designs and are instead covered with serrated designs. The majority of the sole units are covered with black.

SoleSavy @SoleSavy



1992 wasn’t that long ago btw



[IG/ 23bc__] 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7 with one of its most legendary colorways being set to return this year in celebration. Are we ready for the return of the AJ 7 Cardinal?1992 wasn’t that long ago btw[IG/ 23bc__] 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7 with one of its most legendary colorways being set to return this year in celebration. Are we ready for the return of the AJ 7 Cardinal? 1992 wasn’t that long ago btw 😅📹 [IG/ 23bc__] https://t.co/twhAz3Wng9

Fans can set reminders for the upcoming OG Air Jordan 7 Cardinal sneakers. They can rock their winter holidays with these shoes that will be delivered in various sizes, including men, grade school, pre-school, and infant and toddler.

While the first two are marked at $210 and $150, the other two will be available for $85 and $65, respectively. Fetch these AJ7 pairs from Nike’s online store and other select sellers.

In other news, Michael Jordan’s footwear line will also reintroduce its Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” colorway in the coming months. The forthcoming edition, which initially arrived in 2006, will make its comeback as a part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the shoe. The “Citrus” rendition will be dropped on August 13, 2022, for $200 per pair.

