Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 Dynamic Turquoise sneakers? Price, release date and more details explored

With its eccentric shoe designs like the Jordan Zion 1 and Jordan Zion 2, Zion Williamson's partnership with Nike is undoubtedly creating ripples in the sneakers community. Most recently, on June 22, 2022, the duo released the first “Voodoo” edition of their Jordan Zion 2 silhouette.

The next instalment will be comprising of “Dynamic Turquoise” colorway of Jordan Zion 2 shoe. The release of the shoes is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Zion diehards can cop these $140 shoes through the e-commerce webstores of Nike as well as other affiliated merchants.

Jordan Zion 2 now gets a Dynamic Turquoise makeover following its Voodoo release

Take a detailed look at the impending Dynamic Turquoise shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Just a day before the wider launch of the Jordan Zion 2 “Hope Diamond” colorway, the shoe label decided to drop its completely fresh “Dynamic Turquoise” take. The former, releasing on June 30, 2022, will be offered for $140 per pair.

The description of the silhouette on Nike’s website reads,

“Channel your skills in footwear designed for Zion Williamson and built for ballers at any level. An adjustable strap up top helps lock your foot in while an Air-Sole unit and firm midsole support high-paced play. Make it your number 1 pick for the court.”

Multiple elements are assembled for these quirky designs of the Jordan Zion 2. Although most of the uppers are covered with white and black, the hits of namesake “Turquoise” are prominent on tongue tags as well as on some parts of outer sole units. Alongside the turquoise hue, minimal touches of pink and neon green on the sole units aptly justifies its “Dynamic” aesthetics.

To make it perfectly suitable for the players on the court, numerous minute perforations are placed on the toe boxes and on the lateral sides of the uppers. These white leathery uppers are juxtaposed with black tongue flaps as well as solid black laces.

The premium knitted tongues are embroidered with Zion Williamson’s signature, achieved beautifully with turquoise threads. A similar Zion signature is also added to the black insoles. The inner linings are completely black, along with the insoles of these dynamic pairs.

These tongue flaps are topped with a white leather strap, sewn with velcro fastenings. These perforated straps are debossed with pink “ZOOM AIR” lettering.

Zion Williamson's on-foot look of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@Bball1nsight)

As we move to the heel counters, we see padded and soft collars constructed using black textiles. Adjacent to black collars, the medial sides and entire heel sections of these shoes appear outstanding with black velvety fabrics. These velvets add a sheeny appeal to the heel counters, embellished with vibrant green Jumpman insignia.

The most colorful parts are the outer sole units. Tints of pink, vivid green, and turquoise are put underneath to match the rest of the two-toned design of the shoes. Lastly, the pink panel debossed with “Air Strobel” lettering is embedded on the heel part of the outsole units.

The Jordan Zion 2 Dynamic Turquoise sneakers will debut on June 29, 2022, putting a great cap on June 2022's sneaker releases. Mark your calendars for these chic shoes, marked at $140 for each pair, available on Nike e-stores and other select sellers.

