Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 Hope Diamond shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

In 2022, Zion Williamson's ongoing engagement with Nike's Jordan brand has taken the sneaker industry by storm. The latest instalment, the Jordan Zion 2 footwear pack, is almost ready for release and is likely to please both Jordanheads and sneaker nerds. After the “Voodoo” colorway that just dropped, the duo is now preparing for the fresh “Hope Diamond” iteration of the silhouette.

The upcoming Jordan Zion 2 colorway is all set to hit the shelves on June 30, 2022, with a $140 price tag. These fresh designs will be available for purchase on Nike’s e-commerce website and a few select retailers as well.

Jordan Zion 2 gets a Hope Diamond makeover after its Voodoo colorway

Take a closer look at the Hope Diamond colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans have already witnessed to the “Voodoo” colorway of the silhouette, which arrived on June 22. The mousy yet striking color scheme of these shoes took cues from African religious dolls. Now, after introducing a muted tone, the Pelicans sensation is bringing out his bright side with the “Hope Diamond” color palette.

The description of Jordan Zion 2 footwear design and construction, as mentioned on the Nike’s official website, reads:

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess — maximizing its namesake’s power and speed — and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Jordan Brand has officially confirmed the Jordan Zion 2 will release this month.



@ZionWilliamson’s 2nd signature shoe adds a lockdown strap and is designed to harness his blend of speed and power on the court. Jordan Brand has officially confirmed the Jordan Zion 2 will release this month.@ZionWilliamson’s 2nd signature shoe adds a lockdown strap and is designed to harness his blend of speed and power on the court. https://t.co/EYAhCHbOgI

In terms of design, the Jordan Zion 2 combines game-changing technology with a retro aesthetic that pays homage to Nike classics from the 1980s and 1990s as well as extraordinary athletes.

The complete design primarily uses distinct hues of white and blue. The uppers feature a combination of premium leathers and fine knitting in white fashion. The toe boxes are covered in knitted white and have perforation-loaded velcro straps placed adjacent to them. Similar perforated patterns are prominent on the lateral sides of the uppers.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Jordan Zion 2 "Hope Diamond" releases on June 30th Jordan Zion 2 "Hope Diamond" releases on June 30th 💎 https://t.co/pFcyEYpvyH

What’s more, the two-toned white and blue tongue flaps are adorned with recognizable Zion logos. Then, the medial as well as heel counters of the kicks are fashioned with splashes of different bright shades. The brilliantly colored heels are embellished with the customary Jumpman insignia. Ultimately, the blue insoles stamped with Williamson’s logos are placed on the footbed.

To achieve the duality in design, the complete shoe is categorised into three sections, each of which obligates separate basic tenets, described as:

“The heel for impact resistance, the midsection for resilience and containment, and the toes for comfort and movement.”

In order to accommodate 20% additional Zoom Air on the forefoot and to improve the response, the Zion 2 uses a groundbreaking idea that disentangles the strobel. By concentrating the strobel on the heel instead of placing it along the full length of the sole unit, the shoe allows for a more relaxed and seamless heel landing after a powerful jump.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula The “Hope Diamond” edition of the Jordan Zion 2 will release on June 30th in North America. The “Hope Diamond” edition of the Jordan Zion 2 will release on June 30th in North America. https://t.co/IHbjqPVGme

Additionally, the subtleties all over the sneakers mirror Williamson's passion for the game, particularly his ethos. An upgraded Zion logo is also featured on the footwear. Nike mentions the Zion’s ethos as:

“Nobody built like you, you design yourself.”

Mark your calendars for these upcoming Hope Diamond Jordan Zion 2 shoes, arriving June 30 for $140.

