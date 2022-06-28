Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey sneakers? Price, release date and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s business is expanding on its Air Jordan 1 lineup by adding timeless colorways to the silhouette’s mid-cut range. Currently, Jordan Brand is working on the upcoming Light Smoke Grey colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey sneakers are ready to arrive on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Jordanheads will have a golden chance to grab these shoes via the e-commerce website of Nike as well as from a few other online locations. The pair will drop with a price tag of $120.

Air Jordan 1 Mid receives a fresh Light Smoke Grey makeover with familiar design

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoemaker labeled its upcoming launch as,

“Fresh Color, Familiar Design”

With the new Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey, it appears that the shoe company intends to continue releasing colorways of their highly sought-after style. Whether you like them or not, you must acknowledge that this year’s Mids have received some of the finest classic hues.

The product description of the Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey on the official Nike website reads,

“Inspired by the original AJ1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in MJ's footsteps. Fresh color trims the clean, classic materials, imbuing modernity into a classic design.”

For the timeless appearance, these pairs are entirely wrapped up nicely with high-quality leathers of white, black, and grey tones. The radial perforations on the toe boxes cover the exteriors. Nike describes the shoe uppers as,

“Real and synthetic leather in the upper offers durability and structure.”

From the toes, the grey leather extends up to make the eyelets. These eyelets are perfectly coupled with black tongues and white laces on top. The solid black tongue flaps are again made using premium textiles and adorned with the typical Jumpman Air branding in grey and white. The shoe label writes about its tongues,

“Textile tongue feels soft and comfortable.”

Moreover, the inevitable black Nike Swooshes are placed on the medial sides of the kicks. While the collars are made with black, they are double-lined with smoke grey neck flaps on top.

To add white highlights, the collar areas are emblazoned with Air Jordan wing logos, just above the stitched swoosh. Although the inner side is fashioned with black textiles, the insoles are light grey. These insoles are decorated nicely with Jumpman insignias.

Finally, the sneaker has a white Air unit and grey outer sole units. The brand states,

“An Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. A solid rubber outsole gives you traction on a variety of surfaces.”

Don’t forget to grab these classic shoes scheduled for July 7. If you miss them on Nike’s website, check with other trusted stockists.

Stockists like StockX and GOAT are also expected to offer these AJ1s. They will fetch $120 for each pair.

The University Blue rendition of the AJ1 Mid is also arriving later this year. Priced at $120, these shoes will boast leathers in blue, grey, and white. They will be dropped on Nike’s SNKRS app and other select merchants.

