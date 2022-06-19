Where to buy Blends x Vault by Vans footwear collection? Price, release date and more details explored

Vault by Vans and Blends are taking ahead their longstanding experience of partnering on footwear in 2022. The two brands are rejoining this season for a whole new lineup. The duo worked closely to revamp the classic OG Style 36 LX silhouettes. Dubbed “Magic Tape,” their collaborative footwear pack offers three fresh OG Style 36 LX colorways.

The first instalment, which offered Black colorway, was made public on May 28, 2022. Following which, they dropped the second phase of their engagement on June 18, 2022, which offers a Marshmallow colorway. The third and final instalment featuring a Green rendition of their three-piece collection is set to arrive on July 2, 2022.

Each of these pairs comes with a price tag of $160. Interested shoppers can fetch these shoes from Blends' online store as well as from a few retail locations of the label.

Blends x Vault by Vans dubbed their footwear pack “Magic Tape”

Three colorways offered under Vault by Vans x Blends collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The title of this footwear collection,“Magic Tape,” has a dual connotation, as it alludes to the streetwear manufacturer's Japanese roots. For the unfamiliar, velcro is commonly referred to as "magic tape" in Japan, which has been added to the laterals of the new shoe designs.

The collab’s description on Vans' official website reads,

“Vans and Southern California-based retailer BLENDS are proud partners in a long-running collaborative legacy, one with a singular visual identity that’s fueled by skeletal interpretations of Vans’ Jazz Stripe logo.”

The skateboarding label’s OG Style 36 LX silhouettes, reimagined with velcro-backed bone overlays for the new collection, are fashioned with three distinct shades of green, black, and white. The complete uppers of the shoe are made using hairy suedes and canvases all over.

The product’s account on the Blends’ page reads,

“We are excited to announce yet another collaboration with Vault by Vans and continuing our beloved Bone Jazz-Stripe series. This time we will be focusing on the original Old Skool design of the Style 36 with a new velcro twist. The Magic Tape pack features a premium canvas upper with hairy suede on the heels and toe cap. The shoe is accented with additional white detailing, an all-white outsole with a white waffle sole, waxed shoestrings and interchangeable velcro bone in three different colors. Comes with additional black waxed lacing.”

These pairs are designed with faded textiles and textures to add more rugged details to them. While the eyelets, heel counter, and toe boxes are complete with suede, the remaining uppers are covered with canvas.

The quarter sections of each pair are fitted with velcro stripes, which hold interchangeable bone-like fittings. For different styles, these fittings arrive in three different colors: black, grey, and white. These quirky yet uncanny bone overlays are crafted out of premium leather.

The pack will also offer extra pairs of contrasting drawstrings with these sneakers. Ultimately, the white sole units, along with the graphic printed insoles featuring the Vault by Vans logo, finish the look.

Retweet Kicks4Sale @RT_Kicks4Sale The Blends x Vans “Magic Tape” Pack Revisits Iconic Bones To A Customizable OG Style 36 LX bit.ly/39rjDPv The Blends x Vans “Magic Tape” Pack Revisits Iconic Bones To A Customizable OG Style 36 LX bit.ly/39rjDPv https://t.co/nRCubFYDje

Take a look at what Blends says about its latest partnership with Vault by Vans,

“The Vault line is Vans’ premium label, consisting of styles pulled from Vans’ 40-year vault of designs. Each style chosen features a new modern twist inspired from street, fashion, art, music and the world of surf and skate. Keep your eye out, as every season Vans will collaborate with influential artists to conjure up unique materializations on their most popular styles.”

Vault lovers can easily get their favorite ones from Blends' e-commerce store and affiliated sellers. But you will have to stick around for the Green colorway that is scheduled for July 2.

