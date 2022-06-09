5 popular Vans collabs in 2022 

Due to its assortment of timeless shapes and casual elegance, California-based skateboarding company, Vans, has developed into one of the world's biggest and most popular sneaker companies, since its inception in 1996.

Apart from the distinctive designs, its slew of collaborations with multiple brands, anime series, musicians, and others, have helped it grow over the years. In keeping with that, it has introduced a number of partnership projects in 2022 as well, namely Crayola, BAPE, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, and many more. More recently, musician Anderson Paak also joined forces with the label.

Here, we take a look at some of the brand’s exceptional collab collections, which debuted in 2022.

Five exciting collaborations by Vans, released in 2022

1) Vans X Anderson Paak

Anderson Paak teamed up with the label for the third time, confirming the 'Vanderson' selection, which is the most extensive one yet, and builds on previous releases by bringing clothing and footwear options that will be accessible towards the end of the month.

Anderson Paak collaborated with the skateboarding label for capsule collection (Image via Vans)

Workwear-inspired designs with paisley panels, as well as complementing bucket hats, are featured in this collection. Footwear has a few additional variations, including an army green corduroy-paneled Old Skool 36 with a golden paisley lining and a Baroque painting of Anderson Paak on the tongues.

The golden paisley design extends from heel to forefoot on the canvas Authentic, which is repeated on the inside.

Finally, the EPaak Sport, Anderson's debut signature model, is presented in this assortment. His debut iteration boasts a black suede upper with tonal paisley all around and 'APESHIT' lettering on the tongues. To finish the aesthetic, all three pairs have been given a 'Sick Vibes' sole.

The lot will be available directly from Vans, with prices to be disclosed soon, and will include a variety of working clothes and accessories, as well as the Authentic, Old Skool, and signature EPaak Sport.

2) Vans X Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, which first aired in 1992, is without a doubt one of the most well-known anime series in history, earning a spot of recignition along with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaborated with the skateboarding label for playful collection (Image via Vans)

The programme has had an enduring influence on the industry world at large, from its transformation scenes to the dapper appeal of Tuxedo Mask, and it is frequently mentioned to this day. The sneaker label therefore came up with a tribute to Naoko Takeuchi's, work in the form of a large collaboration capsule.

The footwear comes in a variety of styles for women, men, and children, all influenced by the protagonists of the show. The Sk8-Hi Stacked, for example, utilises Sailor Moon's metamorphosis brooch and bow by combining diverse materials with super-soft touches and sleek leathers.

Furthermore, Slip-ons, Authentics, and Old Skools honour the central character by portraying her alongside Tuxedo Mask and other Sailor Guardians. Mishmash pairs, Slip-Ons styled after our titular hero's talkative cat Luna, and a slew of other accessories and apparel are all on the way.

3) Crayola X Vans

Vans and Crayola developed a cheery line of sneakers, clothing, and accessories in 2022 that had plenty to choose from, after more than a decade since their first partnership in 2010. It was motivated by the timeless aesthetic of Crayola's art supplies across famous Vans styles.

Crayola collaborated with the skateboarding label for colorful collection (Image via Crayola)

Their footwear lineup featured the widely-loved Authentic silhouettes, Authentic DIY/Sketch Your Way styles, ComfyCush SK8-Hi, and Classic Slip-On. Alongside these, they also created playful apparel pieces to complement these shoe styles. Ultimately, accessories like mini backpacks were also made for this range.

The head-turning shoe designs were updated with playful coloring-book prints. They were also made with textured rubber soles for crayon rubbing.

The limited edition capsule was put on the market on February 18, via the online store of Vans as well as a few of its affiliated stores. This reasonably priced collection ranged from $19 to $125.

4) Vans X BAPE

Despite being approximately 5,500 miles apart, BAPE and Vans collaborated once again for a head-to-toe catalogue, showing that distance is no limit when it comes to exceptional collaborations.

BAPE collaborated with the skateboarding label for a camo-inspired collection (Image via BAPE)

The latest capsule comprises shoes and apparel, similar to their debut endeavour from Fall 2021, with the former category featuring the upgraded Sk8-Hi and Old Skool models. The enhanced 38 DX and 36 DX variants of each footwear include A BATHING APE's characteristic styling: the high-top skate model prefers for an eye-catching, asymmetrical look accomplished with the brand's original ABC Camo, while the Old Skool keeps the game timeless in BAPE's most recognizable green camouflage.

Both pairs are made of robust canvas and suede textiles from the "OFF THE WALL" company, and the sole unit has a tried-and-true design.

On the back of the matching t-shirt is a representation of the Sk8-Hi, leaving the frontal for the collaborators' iconic insignia to take top spot.

This assortment was dropped on February 26, on the official websites of both the partners. The exclusive Sk8-Hi 38 DX shoes were released for $115, whereas their Old Skool 36 DX arrived with a $105 price tag.

5) Mollusk X Vans

Vans and Mollusk linked up for a new footwear and apparel assortment in May this year. Their complete range went live on May 10, via the e-commerce website of the shoe label, as well as the Mollusk surf shop.

Mollusk collaborated with the skateboarding label for a subtle collection (Image via Mollusk)

The capsule comprises classic silhouettes, modest textures, and neutral hues that go well with cork, corduroy, and hemp. The Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and Chukka DX SF, as well as three t-shirts and two baseball caps, were all part of the project.

Mollusk teamed up with Nathaniel Russell, a long-time associate, to bring you the package. Big Time Dolphin, Byrd The Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom all joined Nathaniel in a steamy scene. Then, with photographs of fond recollections of a day spent with friends, snapper Aubrey Trinnaman brought this wide range to life.

While the t-shirts were sold for $39.50 apiece, the baseball caps, on the other hand, were marked at $32.

