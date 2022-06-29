Nike LeBron 20 shoes: Everything we know so far

LeBron James, a star for the LA Lakers who is entering his 20th season, is strengthening his relationship with sportswear juggernaut Nike for the release of their next Nike LeBron 20 shoe design. The basketball superstar will have a brand-new arsenal of sneakers to choose from for the 82 games ahead of him.

As of now, the Nike LeBron 20 shoes have no release date. Although the details are kept under wraps, these brilliantly executed low-tops will be introduced soon. LeBron’s diehards will have to stick around for further updates, for which you can easily sign up on Nike’s SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron 20 shoes appear in a low-top construction with pink overlays

Take a look at the impending sneakers (Image via Moving Pictures)

Those following the duo’s sneaker lineup diligently will know that the player first stepped into a contract with Nike almost two decades ago, in 2003. Since then, their long-standing friendship has sent waves through the footwear market on several occasions with the launch of their LeBron 13, 14, 15, and so on. We finally have a glimpse of the much-awaited Nike LeBron 20.

In the past, all of LeBron’s sneaker designs typically began with a high-top profile, which later progressed to low-top variants. But in this instance, we can notice a strong deviation from the previous pattern, as this LeBron 20 features a low-cut with a simplistic design.

The first glimpse revealed that the design took cues from some of its forerunners’ rounder shapes. Additionally, a pliable, breathable knit on the uppers is reminiscent of previous launches.

The complete uppers of the Nike LeBron 20 shoes boast distinct hues of pink and silver. These pairs are fashioned with premium mesh all over, focusing majorly on breathability and comfort. Moreover, the upper body is detailed with a stripe pattern of similar pink tones.

What’s more, the most attractive part is the silver-toned swooshes on the lateral sides of these low-cut pieces. Furthermore, the laces, eyelets, and tongue flaps are constructed with akin tints of pink. Ultimately, the thick-soled footwear is wrapped with solid pink sole units.

Explaining the evolution of cushioning in the LeBron shoe line, the official Nike website mentions,

“The evolution of cushioning in the LeBron line is testament to a long-term partnership that has spearheaded game-changing innovations in two formats of Nike Air: Zoom and Max. Together, these two facets of Air have worked either singularly or in tandem to support James's design and performance goals, and fundamentally shift how we consider basketball shoes.”

Interested buyers of these Nike LeBron 20 shoes, keep a watchful eye as these shoes can be dropped in the coming weeks. Buy them on Nike’s e-commerce webpage, alongside other sellers.

What else is happening with Nike LeBron sneaker line?

小言 @ko_go_to Ahead of the LeBron 20, Nike Basketball still has more colorways of the LeBron 19 Low set to release, which includes this "Mismatch" edition.＞＞



Nike LeBron 19 Low “Mismatch”

Color: Lilac/Pink Glaze-Dark Smoke Grey

Style Code: DO9829-500

Release Date: July 2022

Nike LeBron 19 Low "Mismatch"

Color: Lilac/Pink Glaze-Dark Smoke Grey

Style Code: DO9829-500

Release Date: July 2022

Price: $160

In related news, the shoe manufacturer also worked closely with the NBA superstar on a recently introduced low-top iteration of Nike LeBron 19. Before wrapping up with their “19” shoe, the partners are adding a lot more color-blocking options to their extensive profile. The latest one has been fashioned in a mismatched manner.

The LA Lakers’ color palette directly influences the complete design of these $160 sneakers. These pairs are expected to hit stores in July 2022 through Nike’s shopping websites and a few other affiliated merchants.

