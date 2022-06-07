Where to buy Burberry X Pop Trading Company collection? Release date, price and more explored

Burberry recently revealed a street style selection in conjunction with Pop Trading Company, an Amsterdam-based label. The limited edition range is based on the linkages with the skating community throughout the world. Pop Trading Company cherishes that avenue, and appreciates the parallels between the skating culture and the outdoors.

The exclusive assortment will be available at Burberry.com as well as selected stores from June 15 onwards. Those intrigued can also sign up on the luxury label’s website to receive quick updates as soon as the collection drops.

Bucket hat will cost around $572 (approx. 74,800 JPY) and Technical Parka Jacket will arrive with a retail price tag of $2310. The high fashion range will be purchasable via the e-commerce stores of Burberry. Those who live in the United States will have to wait for the collection, which could arrive at any time.

Burberry X Pop Trading Company capsule collection is deeply influenced by dark nights of the metropolis

Items offered under their collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

On May 12, 2022, the English high-end fashion brand announced its association with Pop Trading Company. No other details were disclosed by the brand back then. To be more precise, it issued an email to the media simply mentioning:

"Today, Burberry & Pop Trading Company announce a capsule collection."

Originally, that email also specified that the duo’s collection would launch on June 1 and included a first look at the co-branded logo. However, the date has now shifted to June 15, as mentioned above.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops June 7th.. pt 2 BURBERRY x POP TRADING COMPANY First LookDrops June 7th.. pt 2 BURBERRY x POP TRADING COMPANY First Look 👀 Drops June 7th.. pt 2 https://t.co/hPRhbnnjuw

The description of their partnership on the Burberry’s official website says:

“Introducing the new capsule collection from Burberry and Pop Trading Company. A fusion of our design DNA and the Amsterdam brand’s skate-inspired style, reinterpreting the spirit of adventure and sense of freedom in every Burberry garment.”

The collection focuses on unrestricted emotions and dark city dynamics, creating it with an iconic Burberry check. It was inspired by the Japanese night skate scene, where skateboarding is restricted throughout the daytime. It has a hazy grey line and a reflective accent that has a big impact in low light.

Gray, black, and red colour palettes influenced by the metropolis in nightfall have overtaken the characteristic beige and birch brown checkered patterns, with pieces in free sizes for relaxation and agility. Burberry's house code has been revamped with a new check pattern that boasts fuzzy strokes and exclusive shades.

Conceptual hoodies, zip jackets, silky shirts, linen cargo pants, crossbody bags, tote handbags, and bucket hats are all part of the forthcoming collection.

A glowing check has also been added to the traditional car cover, which is offered in both a complete pattern and a partly adapted nylon variant. In addition to this, gigantic scales of classic symbolic stripes are employed to adorn jacquard grey melange sweaters and rich maroon knit hoodies.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops June 7th.. BURBERRY x POP TRADING COMPANY First LookDrops June 7th.. BURBERRY x POP TRADING COMPANY First Look 👀 Drops June 7th.. https://t.co/PVNvtHRU42

The oversized tees, hoodies, baseball caps, and blankets are embellished with the Burberry motif and the Pop Trading Company name letters, which are mixed in a creative way.

The brand's classic coordination print has been given a different spin, with the addresses of Burberry's headquarters in Horse Ferry and the main store of Pop Trading Company in Amsterdam juxtaposed side by side. The scarf is stitched and sports a jacquard texture.

Pop Trading Co., for those unfamiliar, is an Amsterdam-based skate/lifestyle business with a modest but committed fanbase. It is known for its intelligent post-skate menswear, such as simple utilitarian coats, weaved belts, and roomy corduroy pants.

